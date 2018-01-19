Report: Fire send David Accam to Union for Allocation Money

Several sources indicate that the Chicago Fire are selling David Accam for a healthy dosage of allocation money.

Accam is being shipped off to the Philadelphia Union for more than $1 million in both general and targeted allocation money. The Ghanaian has scored 33 goals over the past three seasons with the Fire, including a season high 14 last year.

The Fire may be losing a strong attacking threat, but they took forward Jon Bakero with the fifth overall pick in Friday’s MLS Draft. They acquired the pick $75,000 of GAM and $100,000 of TAM and player to be named later from Minnesota United.

Meanwhile, this is the first major offseason move for the Union, who are looking to improve up front. Only C.J. Sapong scored more than seven goals for them last year.