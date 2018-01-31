Former Revs coach Jay Heaps hired as team president, general manager of Birmingham Legion FC

After departing the New England Revolution last season, Jay Heaps is set to begin a new role with a brand new club.

According to AL.com, Heaps will be named the president and general manager of Birmingham Legion FC, who enter the USL as an expansion club in 2019.

He confirmed the news himself on his Twitter account.

Heaps was head coach of the Revs from 2011-17. The former Revs star was able to to lead the club to the 2014 MLS Cup Final, where they suffered a 2-1 loss to the LA Galaxy.

Following a poor start to the 2017 season that saw the team go 10-14-5, he was dismissed in September as the team finished seventh in the Eastern Confernece.

Heaps is expected to be unveiled on Thursday by Birmingham mayor Randall Woodfin.

