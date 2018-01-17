Report: Gedion Zelalem to stay at Arsenal

Gedion Zelalem is no stranger to going on loan, but he apparently will not be doing that this month despite making strides in his road to recovery.

Goal.com reported on Wednesday that Zelalem will stay at Arsenal this month rather than get loaned out in an effort to better rehabilitate the knee injury he suffered last year. The young midfielder tore his ACL while playing for the Under-20 U.S. Men’s National Team at the U-20 World Cup in May. He recently began running again, but will use the rest of January to work his way back to full fitness at Arsenal rather than go to another club to pursue playing time.

Zelalem, 20, has gone on loan spells during each of the two previous seasons. He played for Scottish side Rangers during the entire 2015-16 campaign and then helped Dutch club VVV Venlo gain promotion to the Eredivisie during the second half of the 2016-17 term.

Zelalem made his Arsenal debut in an FA Cup match in January 2014, but has since seen precious few minutes with the Gunners’ first team. He has not yet made his English Premier League debut.