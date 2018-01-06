Report: Indy Eleven to join USL for 2018 season

The NASL appears to be losing another cornerstone franchise to their lower league competition.

According to Soc Takes, Indy Eleven finalized their decision to bolt the struggling third division league for the United Soccer League for this upcoming season. They will reportedly play their home matches at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts.

The USL is reportedly expected to announce the decision next week, along with the schedule for the 2018 season.

Indy joins North Carolina FC as teams to defect from the NASL to the USL this winter. The Ottawa Fury and Tampa Bay Rowdies made the switch a year ago.

This latest news leaves the NASL with only four teams. Three of last year’s eight competitors have either left the league or ceased operations. In addition to the two teams leaving for the USL, FC Edmonton ceased operations in November and league champions San Francisco Deltas closed shop after only one season of play.

Only the New York Cosmos, Jacksonville Armada, Miami FC, and Puerto Rico FC remain.

The USL, meanwhile, has added six clubs for their upcoming campaign. NCFC and Indy Eleven join a list of four expansion teams. Fresno FC, Las Vegas Lights FC, Nashville SC, and an Atlanta United operated MLS-2 side will also come on this year, bringing their total up to 34 teams.