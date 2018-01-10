Report: Jonathan Gonzalez officially files for switch to Mexico

On Tuesday Jonathan Gonzalez confirmed his decision to switch his national allegiance to Mexico. On Wednesday, he reportedly sent in the paperwork.
According to ESPN FC, FIFA confirmed receiving Jonathan Gonzalez’s one-time switch request. The switch would permanently tie Gonzalez to El Tri and is required after the midfielder played for the U.S. as a youth international.
“We can confirm that FIFA has received such a request,” a FIFA spokesperson said. “Please understand that at this stage we can’t make any further comments.”
The Mexican federation hopes everything gets taken care of within the next ten days so he will be available to play for El Tri in a January 31 friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Big loss. Sad that this kid was not given the royal treatment over the last year by the US program. Don’t know if that would have made a difference, but this is a very bad to loss someone who is legit and not just a “prospect”. Right now, at 18, this California kid is better than Michael Bradley who is a solid MLS pro and an outstanding Jogger. Monterrey is a great team with very good players and JG proved this past season to be one of their best players and made LigaMX best 11 at a position that normally is filled by players much older with more experience.
Problem is we don’t know what all the U.S. program did or didn’t do to try to have him commit to the U.S.
