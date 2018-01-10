Report: Jonathan Gonzalez officially files for switch to Mexico

On Tuesday Jonathan Gonzalez confirmed his decision to switch his national allegiance to Mexico. On Wednesday, he reportedly sent in the paperwork.

According to ESPN FC, FIFA confirmed receiving Jonathan Gonzalez’s one-time switch request. The switch would permanently tie Gonzalez to El Tri and is required after the midfielder played for the U.S. as a youth international.

“We can confirm that FIFA has received such a request,” a FIFA spokesperson said. “Please understand that at this stage we can’t make any further comments.”

The Mexican federation hopes everything gets taken care of within the next ten days so he will be available to play for El Tri in a January 31 friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina.