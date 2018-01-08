Report: Jonathan Gonzalez to make permanent switch to Mexico

Jonathan Gonzalez has yet to make any official move with regards to his international future, but one report says the Mexican-American star could be nearing some sort of decision well ahead of schedule.
According to Univision Deportes, the Monterrey midfielder has made up his mind to represent Mexico on the international level. According to the report, Gonzalez came to the decision after speaking with Mexico officials as well as El Tri manager Juan Carlos Osorio.
Any potential move would be permanent while the process to seal that move is a long one. According to the report, Gonzalez has yet to file a one-time switch with FIFA, which is required after representing the U.S. on the youth level. The filing process isn’t always quick, and Gonzalez wouldn’t be able to represent Mexico until he received FIFA approval.
Gonzalez’s decision does not need to come immediately unless he expects to seal a spot at this summer’s World Cup. With the U.S. out of competitive matches until summer 2019, Gonzalez would not need to make an official decision on joining the U.S. program until the start of the 2019 Gold Cup. On the other end, Gonzalez could see a 2018 World Cup spot with Mexico as motivation for a switch, although his youth and international inexperience could make it more difficult for him to seal a spot with El Tri as Russia approaches.
According to the report, Gonzalez is frustrated with the U.S. program after being left out of November’s friendly against Portugal. In addition, Univision reports that Gonzalez’s parents have always pushed their son to play for Mexico while the midfielder himself preferred the U.S.
Gonzalez could reportedly make his Mexico debut as soon as Jan. 31 in a friendly against Bosnia & Herzegovina if paperwork is sorted and submitted on time.
What a big failure by the US Program.
Why didn’t we go through the motions of attempted callups and then let Monterrey try and tell us no.
Like I said below, I think some of this is what happens when the organization is playing for time and being run by a seat filler coach. I can’t believe a full-time, serious coach lets this issue deteriorate to this point. He calls him in and forces a fight. He calls the guy on the phone and says here’s the deal, I want you to stay with Monterrey but you are in the plans first friendlies in 2018, puts the guy at ease. But Sarachan is just there to coach people who show up and has zero experience running a national team.
At least part of the problem is we apparently intend on letting this drag out for nearly a year, probably until after Russia. The federation looks rudderless and a player like this would have no sense of whether it is going to be better run or has a future. All he knows is they made it and we didn’t and the team is adrift at sea with the engine off and no sails.
USSoccer did reach out to Monterrey, twice, and was told no for the Portugal game and the January Camp. I think people are underestimating the US’ efforts to get him in because there hasn’t been much word about it, only that of Gonzalez himself, but for all we know Monterrey purposely denied the US’ advances because they wanted the Mexican NT to have an opportunity to pull him away from the US. That may sound absurd but we are talking about a tug of war between heated rivals and we know of the corruption that persist in the mexican federation. If Gonzo makes the switch, it won’t be the first time we’ve lost a potential talent, and at this point it’s just potential albeit the success he’s had in his first full year as a starter!
It’s way too early to make that determination. Stay tuned!
If Trump were a soccer fan, he would put young Jonathan on the Terrorist Watch List just to screw around with him at the airport every time he went home to visit his family in California.
He prefered USAMNT,but Dave Sarachan,still don´t speak whit him,he was the México
best player
If he was German-American they would have brought him in a long time ago. USMNT is in shambles. If he was a crap MLS player he would have been brought in by Arena long ago. They could have at least made contact to let them know they were interested. ” Hey were not bringing you in because Bedoya is a big piece of our future plans” or “were not calling you cause you just played” but your on the radar and bringing you in in the near future.
i disagree with this comment completely! Bradley was the first coach to bring in a German-American in Jermaine Jones, but that decision was a no brainer because of JJ’s ability and experience at the highest level. Klinsmann brought in a lot of GA’s but that’s to be expected because he was German as well! We still don’t know what will come of Gonzo, and it’s crazy that there seems to be this mentality out there that we are missing out on this once in a lifetime player smh
This is why it matters not to have some extended period of fart-around purgatory bull-hockey where we use Arena’s second in command as an interim coach, like that plus our failure is a player magnet. It might suit the next president of US Soccer but it hurts the actual NT. We had a nice long period where we could start rebuilding the program early and are instead frittering it away so powerful people can fight over the federation executive job and then pick their own favorites. Meanwhile the marquee team is floating around rudderless and this key prospect is like, hmmm, Mexico is going to the world cup and seems to have their stuff together.
Got to give it to the guy: it takes a lot of confidence to pick Mexico knowing he’ll have to fight day in and day out for a position on the national team. This is the type of players we need in our program, not afraid to step out of their comfort zone…. but then, it’s not really hard to understand considering the USNT doesn’t really “exist” right now.
All of this moaning and groaning about Gonzalez potential switch is absurd! If he wants to represent Mexico because he felt slighted by the US, good riddance! For me, this signals he never really felt american at heart to begin with,and if the article is to be believed his parents were very influential in this decision. Midfield is our strongest position in the pool, and there are a lot of promising young players getting significant minutes with their clubs that should bold well for the program going forward! As an american, i want players playing for our NT that are all in, and not on the fence because they weren’t called in or talked to personally before a meaningless friendly in europe 4 days before a club game. Most 18 year olds can’t even sniff the senior NT, so this decision if true, speaks of ego and immaturity(he’s 18 so it makes sense).
What a moronic post… Maybe he was thinking something along the lines of, “I must not be American enough to them since I’m already playing at a higher level than half their pool and they don’t even have the decency to reach out me!” That’s the same logic you just used.
Players want to be wanted, and they want to be on good teams. Our leadership has expressed an anti-foreign, antiquated way of doing things, and we’re not going to a WC for 5 Years.
Don’t blame the player. Blame our incompetent leadership…
Not too late hang to Gulati for TREASON!
I’m guessing that the November “snub” is only a small part of the reason. Yes it was disrespectul not to at least call, but he knows 1) he couldn’t have played anyway, and 2) the US coach who blew it is a short term caretaker for the job who isn’t going to be there anyway. Any young star is going to crave the chance to play in the world cup, and he has very strong Mexican roots in addition to his US roots. This kid is following his lifelong soccer dream. The US not being in the world cup and the resulting chaos is a much bigger concern for him. I don’t blame him for wanting to choose the best option for him, but my gut says that blaming the stupid interim manager is an easy way to avoid criticism for taking a better option. Of course i could be totally wrong – this is just my gut feeling. Other than the snub”, the US has continually been committee to him at nearly every age-level US team.
AGAIN! Being in-active USNT does harm like Gonzalez not being, being behind team like Panama for future Qualifiers, future development & process, & losing rhythm of play.
I said a long time ago since everyone knew arena was going to be gone after the WC regardless if they qualified or not there should have been a plan in place or a short list of managers that they wanted and there might be one but at this time whoever is making these decisions should be letting players like CP, Mckennie, Adams, Gonzalez, Yedlin, Brooks, Miazga and there are others but this young/younger nucleus that they are the right now and the future going towards 2022 and it looks pretty good with a lot of talent and potential to be a pretty strong squad.
i can’t believe. no no no!!!
