Report: LAFC acquires No. 3 Draft pick from D.C. United

LAFC continued their impressive offseason by adding the No. 3 selection in Friday’s MLS Draft.

The expansion side acquired the pick from D.C. United early Friday morning, according to the Washington Post, in exchange for $200,000 worth of allocation money. The move reportedly nets D.C. $100,000 in General Allocation Money and $100,000 in Targeted Allocation Money.

The move for LAFC means they will have the No.1 and No.3 selections in Friday’s first round at the Philadelphia Convention Center.