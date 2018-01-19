Report: LAFC acquires No. 3 Draft pick from D.C. United

LAFC continued their impressive offseason by adding the No. 3 selection in Friday’s MLS Draft.
The expansion side acquired the pick from D.C. United early Friday morning, according to the Washington Post, in exchange for $200,000 worth of allocation money. The move reportedly nets D.C. $100,000 in General Allocation Money and $100,000 in Targeted Allocation Money.
The move for LAFC means they will have the No.1 and No.3 selections in Friday’s first round at the Philadelphia Convention Center.
Love that pic
LikeLike