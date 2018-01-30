Report: Harrison to sign with Man City before sealing loan move to Middlesbrough

Jack Harrison’s move to England appears close with reports saying he’s set for a big transfer and an immediate loan move.

According to the Northern Echo, Harrison is set to complete a transfer to Manchester City within the next 24 hours. He will immediately be loaned to Middlesbrough, according to the report, and will join the Championship club for the rest of the season.

The deal is expected to be finalized well ahead of Wednesday’s transfer deadline and Harrison could make his Boro debut as soon as Saturday against Norwich City.

Harrison had previously been linked with a move to Stoke City, but the Premier League club had seen a pair of bids declined by New York City FC.

The English winger has played in 55 MLS games, scoring 14 goals while adding 13 assists. His stock rose immeasurably in October, though, when he joined England’s U-21s for the first time.