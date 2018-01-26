Report: Precourt talking with local investors in Columbus

Columbus Crew owner Anthony Precourt has had most of his attention focused on Austin, Texas in recent months, but he has had conversations with Columbus city leaders and local investors, per the Columbus Business Journal.

Local investors first approached Alex Fischer, the CEO of the Columbus Partnership, following the November meeting in New York with city leaders, Precout and MLS.

According to Fischer, Precourt has agreed to preliminary discussions with the leadership in Columbus.

“Clearly things aren’t going well in Austin,” Fischer said. “I’ve tried to keep the emotion out of it … but we care about this team. We are constantly looking for any opportunity we’ve got to try to create the best possible situation.”

It’s worth noting Fischer has not had any talks with leadership at the league office about the Crew situation.

Comments

  • Quit Whining About Soccer in the US

    Nothing wrong with selling, but sports is different than selling other businesses in my opinion.

    You were trusted with the fans passion and team. Don’t mess with a guy’s team.

    I think to pull a Howard Schultz is unforgivable. Sell for $ that you don’t really need while ruining things for a whole city, just isn’t right.

    Like

    Reply
    • SilverRey

      The Don is Howard Shultz in this scenario.

      Hopefully MLS & Precourt do actually reverse their stance and sell to local investors. Fischer has assembled a group that is truly interested in buying the team.

      Like

      Reply

