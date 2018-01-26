Report: Precourt talking with local investors in Columbus

Columbus Crew owner Anthony Precourt has had most of his attention focused on Austin, Texas in recent months, but he has had conversations with Columbus city leaders and local investors, per the Columbus Business Journal.

Local investors first approached Alex Fischer, the CEO of the Columbus Partnership, following the November meeting in New York with city leaders, Precout and MLS.

According to Fischer, Precourt has agreed to preliminary discussions with the leadership in Columbus.

It’s worth noting Fischer has not had any talks with leadership at the league office about the Crew situation.