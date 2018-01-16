Report: Rubio Rubin in negotiations with MLS

After bouncing around in Scandinavia for the last year. U.S. Men’s National Team forward Rubio Rubin could be on his way to MLS.

The 21-year-old forward, who is currently taking part in the USMNT January camp, in working on a contract with MLS, per Goal.com. The forward is also reportedly drawing interest from Liga MX, although Goal reports MLS is the more likely destination.

Toronto FC and LAFC are among the four clubs reportedly with interest in Rubin, who is currently a free agent.

After leaving Dutch side Utrecht at the start of 2017, Rubin moved to Silkeborg in Denmark before agreeing to a deal with Stabaek in Norway.

Rubin, who was one of the better players on the USMNT team at the 2015 U-20 World Cup, has made four appearances on the international stage, with his debut coming in November 2014 under Jurgen Klinsmann.