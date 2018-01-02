Report: Sacha Kljestan traded to Orlando City for Carlos Rivas, Tommy Redding

Sacha Kljestan’s name has been floated out in trade rumors for most of the offseason, and it appears that he’s found a new team.

According to an ESPN report, Orlando City will acquire Kljestan along with $150,000 in Targeted Allocation Money from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for winger Carlos Rivas and defender Tommy Redding.

The addition of the American midfielder, who recorded 16 goals and 51 assists in his time with the Red Bulls, will fill the void in Orlando left by Kaka, who retired at the end of the 2017 MLS season.

Rivas and Redding are perfect fits for the youth movement the Red Bulls are going through. Rivas is only 23, while Redding, a center back, is 20.