Report: Sacha Kljestan traded to Orlando City for Carlos Rivas, Tommy Redding

Report: Sacha Kljestan traded to Orlando City for Carlos Rivas, Tommy Redding

MLS- Orlando City

Report: Sacha Kljestan traded to Orlando City for Carlos Rivas, Tommy Redding

Sacha Kljestan’s name has been floated out in trade rumors for most of the offseason, and it appears that he’s found a new team.

According to an ESPN report, Orlando City will acquire Kljestan along with $150,000 in Targeted Allocation Money from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for winger Carlos Rivas and defender Tommy Redding.

The addition of the American midfielder, who recorded 16 goals and 51 assists in his time with the Red Bulls, will fill the void in Orlando left by Kaka, who retired at the end of the 2017 MLS season.

Rivas and Redding are perfect fits for the youth movement the Red Bulls are going through. Rivas is only 23, while Redding, a center back, is 20.

 

, , , Featured, Major League Soccer, MLS- New York Red Bulls, MLS- Orlando City

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home