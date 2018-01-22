Report: Stoke City makes bid for Jack Harrison

Report: Stoke City makes bid for Jack Harrison

MLS- New York City FC

Report: Stoke City makes bid for Jack Harrison

When Jack Harrison earned a call-up to the England Under-21 national team last year, it seemed inevitable that English Premier League clubs would come calling soon after.

The chase has reportedly begun.

According to a report by Goal.com , Stoke City has made a $4.5 million transfer bid for Harrison, an improved offer after having an initial $3 million bid rejected.

“I think everyone dreams of playing in the top leagues in Europe,” Harrison told reporters at an MLS media event on Saturday in Los Angeles. “Obviously growing up in England and everything it’s always been a dream of mine to play in the Premier League, but as of right now I’m still a New York City player.

“As to the Stoke City rumors, nothing’s official yet so I’m still a New York City player right now and that’s where my mindset is at,” Harrison said. “As I said before, my agent deals with all that stuff, so I just leave it to him.”

Losing Harrison would be a blow for NYCFC, but the Eastern Conference power has reinforced its squad with the addition of highly-regarded midfielder Jesus Medina.

, , , , Major League Soccer, MLS- New York City FC

Recent News

Comments

3 comments
  • Anthony

    This is good for MLS because it will become more attractive for your players to develop and get noticed. Further move away over the hill professionals (which happens less and less) towards young, talented players from anywhere

    Like

    Reply
  • Helium-3

    NYFFC would be dumb not to sell him for $4.5 Million unless they think they can make more than that selling his jerseys.

    Like

    Reply

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home