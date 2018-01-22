Report: Stoke City makes bid for Jack Harrison

When Jack Harrison earned a call-up to the England Under-21 national team last year, it seemed inevitable that English Premier League clubs would come calling soon after.

The chase has reportedly begun.

According to a report by Goal.com , Stoke City has made a $4.5 million transfer bid for Harrison, an improved offer after having an initial $3 million bid rejected.

“I think everyone dreams of playing in the top leagues in Europe,” Harrison told reporters at an MLS media event on Saturday in Los Angeles. “Obviously growing up in England and everything it’s always been a dream of mine to play in the Premier League, but as of right now I’m still a New York City player.

“As to the Stoke City rumors, nothing’s official yet so I’m still a New York City player right now and that’s where my mindset is at,” Harrison said. “As I said before, my agent deals with all that stuff, so I just leave it to him.”

Losing Harrison would be a blow for NYCFC, but the Eastern Conference power has reinforced its squad with the addition of highly-regarded midfielder Jesus Medina.