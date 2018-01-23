Report: U.S. Soccer never visited Jonathan Gonzalez at home

Just when you thought the U.S. Soccer-Jonathan Gonzalez saga could not get any worse, a big bomb drops that paints an ugly picture for the American federation.
ESPN analyst Herculez Gomez said on Monday via the Max & Herc podcast that Thomas Rongen, U.S. Soccer’s lone full-time scout, did not go and visit Gonzalez’s home prior to the teenager’s decision to switch allegiances from the U.S. to Mexico. Rongen had claimed in a CBS article earlier this month that he had visited the midfielder’s “house three times” in 2017, but Gomez said both the player and his dad refuted that.
“Jonathan’s father categorically denies this,” said Gomez. “I said, ‘Sir, are you sure?’ He said, ‘I think I would be sure if somebody came to my house and I did not know him.’ I said, ‘Okay, can you ask Jonathan?’ He asked Jonathan (and the response was), ‘Never.’
Gomez, who was approached by Gonzalez’s dad to talk on the matter of his 18-year-old son choosing to play for Mexico over the U.S., then reached out to Rongen for clarity. Rongen admitted his previous claim was untrue.
“Rongen said, ‘Jonathan’s father is correct. I never went to go see him at his house specifically,'” said Gomez. “He then said he has been to Monterrey three times. He didn’t specify if he tried reaching out to Jonathan himself, but he said he spoke to officials down there. We spoke both via phone and text. At this point, I didn’t know if he was referring to Monterrey or (the Mexican federation) but his claim about seeing Jonathan at his house on three specific times is false.”
Gomez also shared an anecdote regarding Gonzalez’s younger days. The analyst said that former U.S. Under-17 coach Richie Williams reached out to Gonzalez and his family when the player was 14, asking if Gonzalez wanted to join the U.S.’s residency program. At the time, Gonzalez had multiple offers from Liga MX clubs to play in an academy tournament and was assessing which team to represent.
“They asked (Williams) if it was okay if they could think it over because he had this potential offers as well,” said Gomez. “Richie Williams put an all-or-nothing, take-it-or-leave-it, you-have-10-minutes-to-decide-or-I’m-going-to-the-next-player proposal.”
You can hear the podcast’s entire segment about Gonzalez at the 43:35 mark as well as listen to the whole episode here.
This isn’t college football, you should not have to be recruited to play for your country.
Don’t need him. We have players not dressing and not playing in much better leagues than that. Moving On.
Agree, although dual nationals are in a different position.
Question: do players apply for residency? Or does it come out of the blue? If it’s the former, the 10 minute thing seems aggressive but understandable, especially if there was communication around when a decision was to be made and encouraging kids and their families to have thought things through in advance. If it’s the latter, not acceptable and completely unfair when you’re uprooting your entire life. Which makes it really hard for me to believe that it happened as has been portrayed. Also thought it was very interesting that Herc tracked down Rongen but not Williams. Don’t think this piecemeal “reporting” is particularly effective without more in depth interviews with a bunch of people at US Soccer, Monterrey and FMF. I also don’t think you can simply take what people are saying at their word. There are agendas on all sides here.
You guys are idiots, if option A is showing u they want you and show interest, and option B is not showing you any interest who the hell would you choose? This is the reality if a country with multiple cultures, you guys wanna keep losing talented olayers then keep up with that stupid mentality
