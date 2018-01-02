Report: U.S. U-18 midfielder Taylor Booth drawing interest from Bayern Munich

American midfielder Taylor Booth is reportedly drawing interest from one of the world’s top clubs.

According to the Washington Post, Bayern Munich is pushing to sign Booth, who is currently in the Real Salt Lake academy. Booth represented the U.S. at this past summer’s U-17 World Cup, appearing in two matches in the team’s run to the quarterfinals.

Real Salt Lake, who would retain Booth’s MLS rights should be depart for Germany, has reportedly offered the 17-year-old midfielder a Homegrown contract.

Booth is currently taking part in the massive U.S. Youth National Team Camp, featuring 153 players from the U-16 to U-20 level.