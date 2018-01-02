Report: U.S. U-18 midfielder Taylor Booth drawing interest from Bayern Munich

American midfielder Taylor Booth is reportedly drawing interest from one of the world’s top clubs.
According to the Washington Post, Bayern Munich is pushing to sign Booth, who is currently in the Real Salt Lake academy. Booth represented the U.S. at this past summer’s U-17 World Cup, appearing in two matches in the team’s run to the quarterfinals.
Real Salt Lake, who would retain Booth’s MLS rights should be depart for Germany, has reportedly offered the 17-year-old midfielder a Homegrown contract.
Booth is currently taking part in the massive U.S. Youth National Team Camp, featuring 153 players from the U-16 to U-20 level.
Please kid…go for Bayern, at least try. Your country needs you. RSL will always be there.
LikeLike
How long before someone post a new USMNT lineup that includes this kid, even though most of us have never seen him play…?
LikeLike
I get your point, but most people who follow US youth football know this kid, and know that he is a real talent. He has great potential, just needs the right environment. Fu!K MLS, move abroad.
LikeLike
I’ve heard of him, he just isn’t a player I expected to draw this kind of interest so soon. I’m thrilled about it. I just can’t handle the knee jerk reaction of some fans who automatically include a player in our lineup just because a big club has shown interest. Let’s see him/other young players get some first team minutes before declare them Pulisic’s strike partner. Keaton Parks being the latest example
LikeLike
I actually didn’t rate him that well watching him play during the U17 WC. Thought his first touch was pretty bad and seemed to slow attack some as he had to gather the ball on his second and third touch. But I’m not BM so what do I know. BM doesn’t seem like a place to get a chance at playing time early either. To his credit he was the youngest player on the US roster so could have just been very raw and overwhelmed a bit during his time at the WC.
LikeLike
That is great we have more younger america in european league like thie U1820Usaboys national team,since de great paper in world soccer U!/ in India,growing the teams help
the development osf usa soccer,in four ye will be very dificult to win Usa in friendlies
LikeLike