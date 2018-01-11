Report: USWNT to honor Hope Solo at upcoming Denmark friendly

It may be a bit awkward, but the U.S. Women’s National Team is set to honor Hope Solo at an upcoming friendly.
Sports Illustrated reported Thursday that U.S. Soccer will honor the longtime USWNT goalkeeper for her 200 senior appearances when the U.S. takes on Denmark on January 21. Solo currently has 202 caps, and has not yet announced her retirement from international soccer.
Arguably the best goalkeeper in USWNT history, Solo helped lead the U.S. to one World Cup title and two Olympic gold medals. Her career has also been headlined by controversy. She was suspended for six months for controversial comments following the USWNT’s Olympic loss to Sweden in 2016. Soon after the federation terminated her contract, all but ending her international career. In addition, Solo has had her share of legal issues, including a 2015 incident that saw her husband, Jeremy Stephens, arrested for DUI while driving a U.S. Soccer van.
Solo is currently running for U.S. Soccer president and is one of eight candidates still in the field.
If I were Solo, I’d tell USWNT to shove it.
I wish U. S. Soccer would concern themselves more with what goes on, on the field rather
than off the field. If this were someone from the Men’s team, if would be no big deal, but I think that the women are held to a higher standard. Personally, I hope that Hope gets the job as U. S. Soccer President and gets rid of whomever was responsible for terminating her
contract.
I’m surprised there aren’t more knives out yet on this article, given all the negative comments we have seen about her in the past on this site. While she is more likely to be found in a biker bar than a debutante ball, I think her reputation is worse than deserved. Given her achievements for the team, she deserves the recognition.
