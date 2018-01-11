Report: USWNT to honor Hope Solo at upcoming Denmark friendly

It may be a bit awkward, but the U.S. Women’s National Team is set to honor Hope Solo at an upcoming friendly.

Sports Illustrated reported Thursday that U.S. Soccer will honor the longtime USWNT goalkeeper for her 200 senior appearances when the U.S. takes on Denmark on January 21. Solo currently has 202 caps, and has not yet announced her retirement from international soccer.

Arguably the best goalkeeper in USWNT history, Solo helped lead the U.S. to one World Cup title and two Olympic gold medals. Her career has also been headlined by controversy. She was suspended for six months for controversial comments following the USWNT’s Olympic loss to Sweden in 2016. Soon after the federation terminated her contract, all but ending her international career. In addition, Solo has had her share of legal issues, including a 2015 incident that saw her husband, Jeremy Stephens, arrested for DUI while driving a U.S. Soccer van.

Solo is currently running for U.S. Soccer president and is one of eight candidates still in the field.