Report: Zlatan Ibrahimovic nearing move to LA Galaxy

After conquering Spain, Italy, and France and taking on England, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is reportedly close to making the long-awaited and much-discussed jump across the Atlantic Ocean to take on the United States.

According to ESPNFC, the Sweden international is reportedly in discussions with the LA Galaxy. The report says that he would not be a Designated Player, but rather have his salary bought down with Targeted Allocation Money.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has come out and said he wouldn’t stand in Ibrahimovic’s way if he did want to leave the club.

“Zlatan is in last year of his contract,” said Mourinho, “if, if, if — and he said nothing to it to me — but if, if, if that is true and Zlatan wants a future in another club in another country we are here to help and create conditions to help, not to make his life difficult.

“But the last thing Zlatan told me was he wants to recover totally and help the team.”

The 36-year-old Ibrahimovic was nearing a move to the U.S. last spring, but a devastating knee injury ended his season with Manchester United early and kept him off the pitch until November.

He has made seven appearances in all competitions since then, scoring one goal.