Sarachan: We 'honor' Gonzalez decision to represent Mexico

As the U.S. Men’s National Team convenes for its annual January camp, the specter of Jonathan Gonzalez’s decision to play Mexico is still looming large over the program.
The 18-year-old midfielder, who decided to play for Mexico, earlier in the wee, was an expected conversation topic when USMNT interim boss Dave Sarachan addressed the media.
“I would just say that I always would honor someone’s decision. He obviously put a lot of thought into this and frankly we have a lot of good young players in our program,” Sarachan said. “We never like to lose prospects, but if his heart is with Mexico, so be it. We still have a great group coming through with a lot of hopeful guys that when the qualifying begins and the next World Cup discussions come, we’re going to have a lot of depth.”
Sarachan is currently in charge of senior team as U.S. Soccer waits to elect a president. He assembled a group of 15 uncapped players. Gonzalez would have been part of that collection had he been called in before his switch.
This statement just doesn’t sound right to me; almost as if Sarachan is approving of Gonzalez’s move. Honor is a strange choice of word. I would have said something like, “We are, of course, very disappointed since this young man came up through the US youth ranks and we valued him highly. We believe that our program is on the rise and we will become a world power in the future and it’s a shame that Mr. Gonzalez doesn’t share our vision. We wish him the best of luck in the future”.
We are, of course, very disappointed by Mr Gonzalez’s decision but we understand that at this point we cannot offer him what he needs to reach his full potential as a player. As much as we would’ve liked to have him around as we begin to rebuild our system we understand that careers are short and the future uncertain. We wish him the best of luck in the future”
Anyone interested in how MLS/USA coaches really feel about players like Gonzalez should read this:
https://www.socceramerica.com/publications/article/76356/brad-rothenberg-our-federation-lost-jonathan-gon.html
