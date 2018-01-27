Saturday European Rewind: Bayern rolls past Hoffenheim, Cavani makes history for PSG, and more

Bayern Munich continued their league dominance in the Bundesliga, cruising past Hoffenheim 5-2 at home on Saturday. The hosts erased a 2-0 first-half deficit to claim the win. Mark Uth and Serge Gnabry each found the back of the net in the first 12 minutes to give Julian Nagelsmann’s side a two-goal cushion. Robert Lewandowski started the comeback with a close-range tap in before Jerome Boateng headed in Bayern’s second. Kingsley Coman’s right-footed finish put Bayern ahead after 63 minutes. Arturo Vidal made it 4-2 three minutes later ahead of Sandro Wagner’s stoppage time finish to complete the scoring. It was the forward’s first goal for his new club since joining from Hoffenheim earlier this year. Bayern sit 16 points clear at the top of the table after the win, while Hoffenheim are in seventh.

Elsewhere in Europe. Real Madrid earned an important three points at Valencia while Villarreal hosted Real Sociedad at home. F.A. Cup fourth round action took place across England this weekend as Tottenham traveled to Newport County. PSG hosted Montpellier at the Parc Des Princes, as Juventus traveled to Chievo Verona.

Here’s a closer look at all of the day’s European action:

ENGLISH F.A. CUP

Manchester United rolled to a place in the fifth round after a 4-0 win at Yeovil Town. Jose Mourinho saw four of his players get on the scoresheet in the lopsided victory. Marcus Rashford opened things after 41 minutes for his 10th goal in all competitions. Andre Herrera extended the score to 2-0 after he finished off Alexis Sanchez’s assist after the hour mark. Jesse Lingard added a goal off the bench before Romelu Lukaku netted his 17th goal of the season. Yeovil had five shots on goal but ultimately could not handle the top talent at United’s disposal.

Fourth tier Newport County earned a replay at Wembley after a 1-1 home draw against Tottenham on Saturday. Harry Kane played the hero for Spurs once again scoring from close range after 82 minutes. It was Kane’s 30th goal of the season in all competitions. The equalizer canceled out Padraig Amond’s opener, a header in the 38th-minute. The hosts had three shots on goal while Spurs were held to two.

Here’s all of Friday and Saturday’s F.A. Cup results:

Yeovil Town 0 – Manchester United 4

Peterborough 1 – Leicester City 5

Wigan Athletic 2 – West Ham United 0

Huddersfield Town 1 – Birmingham City 1

Notts County 1 – Swansea City 1

Southampton 1 – Watford 0

Middlesbrough 0 – Brighton & Hove Albion 1

Newport County 1 – Tottenham Hotspur 1

Liverpool 2 – West Bromwich Albion 3

SPANISH LA LIGA

Real Madrid bounced back from a midweek cup exit by defeating Valencia 4-1 away from home. Cristiano Ronaldo netted a pair of first-half goals from the penalty spot to give Los Blancos a 2-0 halftime lead. Santi Mina’s eighth league goal of the season pulled the hosts to within one before the hour mark before the visitors pulled away. Marcelo extended the lead to 3-1 after 81 minutes before Toni Kroos finished from long range. The win pulls Madrid to within two points of third place.

Here’s all of Friday and Saturday’s La Liga results:

Athletic Bilbao 1 – Eibar 1

Deportivo 2 – Levante 2

Valencia 1 – Real Madrid 4

Malaga 0 – Girona 0

Villarreal 4 – Real Sociedad 2

GERMAN BUNDESLIGA

Schalke earned their first victory of 2018, defeating Stuttgart 2-0 away from home. Naldo opened things after 14 minutes, heading home Daniel Caligiuri’s cross to the bottom-left corner. Amine Harit doubled the advantage from the penalty spot after Leon Goretzka was fouled inside of the box. Schalke held Stuttgart to two shots on goal, handing them their sixth league loss out of their last seven. Schalke jumped back into second place with the win.

Here’s all of Friday and Saturday’s Bundesliga results:

Eintracht Frankfurt 2 – Borussia Monchengladbach 0

Bayern Munich 5 – Hoffenheim 2

Borussia Dortmund 2 – SC Freiburg 2

RB Leipzig 1 – Hamburg 1

FC Koln 1 – FC Augsburg 1

VfB Stuttgart 0 – Schalke 2

Werder Bremen 0 – Hertha Berlin 0

ITALIAN SERIE A

Juventus earned their third league win of 2018, defeating Chievo Verona 2-0 away from home. Sami Khedira scored the opening goal in the 69th-minute, moments after the hosts were reduced to nine men. Gonzalo Higuain slammed the door shut in the 88th-minute, sealing the points for the defending Serie A champs. The victory moves Juve into first place for now, while Chievo are in 13th.

Here’s all of Saturday’s Serie A results:

Sassuolo 0 – Atalanta 3

Chievo Verona 0 – Juventus 2

FRENCH LIGUE 1

Paris Saint-Germain bounced back from a late defeat at Lyon, by cruising past Montpellier 4-0 at home. Edinson Cavani’s 11th-minute finish gave PSG an early lead before Neymar doubled the lead from the penalty spot. Cavani’s goal gave him 157 career goals in all competitions for PSG, breaking Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s record for the top goal scorer in club history. Angel Di Maria’s left-footed finish extended the lead after 70 minutes for his sixth goal of the campaign. Cavani set up Neymar for his second goal of the afternoon to conclude the scoring at the Parc Des Princes. Montpellier remains in seventh for now while PSG are 11 points clear at the top of the table.

Here’s all of Friday and Saturday’s Ligue 1 results:

Dijon 2 – Rennes 1

PSG 4 – Montpellier 0

Angers 1 – Amiens 0

Guingamp 0 – Nantes 3

Metz 2 – Nice 1

St. Etienne 2 – Caen 1

Toulouse 1 – Troyes 0