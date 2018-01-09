SBI Question of the Day: Which USMNT newcomer are you most excited to see in January camp?

The U.S. Men’s National Team January Camp has always been about giving new faces a look.

There’s even more importance on that this year as the USMNT looks to identity talent and build a core over the next four years to avoid another World Cup failure.

USMNT interim manager Dave Sarachan has called in 10 players for the January camp that have not previously been involved in a national team camp.

Defenders Ike Opara, Danny Acosta, Justen Glad and Nick Lima, midfielders Ian Harkes, Russell Canouse, Marky Delgado, Brooks Lennon and Marlon Hairston and forward Christian Ramirez will be looking to make the best first impression possible.

Acosta, Delgado, Glad, Lennon and Opara have previous experience with U.S. youth teams, but January marks their first opportunity with the senior team.

Which of the 10 brand new faces are you most excited to see?

Let us know in the poll below and state your reasoning in the comment section.