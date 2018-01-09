SBI Question of the Day: Which USMNT newcomer are you most excited to see in January camp?

The U.S. Men’s National Team January Camp has always been about giving new faces a look.
There’s even more importance on that this year as the USMNT looks to identity talent and build a core over the next four years to avoid another World Cup failure.
USMNT interim manager Dave Sarachan has called in 10 players for the January camp that have not previously been involved in a national team camp.
Defenders Ike Opara, Danny Acosta, Justen Glad and Nick Lima, midfielders Ian Harkes, Russell Canouse, Marky Delgado, Brooks Lennon and Marlon Hairston and forward Christian Ramirez will be looking to make the best first impression possible.
Acosta, Delgado, Glad, Lennon and Opara have previous experience with U.S. youth teams, but January marks their first opportunity with the senior team.
Which of the 10 brand new faces are you most excited to see?
Let us know in the poll below and state your reasoning in the comment section.
Not trying to be Debbie Downer here but I can’t see anyone to get excited about because if any of these players ever amount to anything more than a sub or just Jan call ups I would be surprised. But I’m going with Acosta just for the purpose of needing LBs.
Harkes isn’t even a regular for his club, yet that warrants a call up? Canouse looks like a player to me without the industry of someone like JoGo. Hope Sapong gets a goal.
Can we have a “none” option?
I don’t imagine I will muster any enthusiasm for this team until the WC is in our rearview mirror. Until then, it’s just a painful reminder that we blew qualification on a monumental scale.
Let’s face it in a single game defenders will be judged mostly by the mistakes they make and that is hardly exciting (OK, one might look good by scoring a goal, but that is not what defenders primarily do).
So any excitement will come from a forward who scores or a midfielder who can command the middle of the field and provide some good service (finished or not). Maybe Lennon will get a chance to show off his speed and ability to cross, but he needs to expand his bag of tricks.
If you didn’t pick a fullback, shame on you.
