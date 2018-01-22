SBI USWNT Woman of the Match: Mallory Pugh

The U.S. Women’s National Team shook off an early deficit in its first match of 2018, and quickly overwhelmed Denmark with the help of a standout performance by Mallory Pugh.

The 19-year-old midfielder set up the first U.S. goal, intercepting a pass and laying off an assist to Alex Morgan, then scored a pair of top-class goals to help the Americans cruise to a 5-1 victory, and earn her SBI USWNT Woman of the Match honors.

Pugh’s first goal came just two minutes into the second half, as she intercepted a poor Denmark pass near midfield and racing past the Danish defense and slotting home a finish from 17 yards out.

Pugh capitalized on yet another Denmark blunder in the 65th minute when she intercepted a terrible pass from Denmark’s goalkeeper, raced past a defender and slipped a left-footed shot inside the right post to make the score 4-1.

Pugh beat at Julie Ertz and Alex Morgan for WOTM honors.