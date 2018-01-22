SBI USWNT Woman of the Match: Mallory Pugh

SBI USWNT Woman of the Match: Mallory Pugh

U.S. Women's National Team

SBI USWNT Woman of the Match: Mallory Pugh

The U.S. Women’s National Team shook off an early deficit in its first match of 2018, and quickly overwhelmed Denmark with the help of a standout performance by Mallory Pugh.

The 19-year-old midfielder set up the first U.S. goal, intercepting a pass and laying off an assist to Alex Morgan, then scored a pair of top-class goals to help the Americans cruise to a 5-1 victory, and earn her SBI USWNT Woman of the Match honors.

Pugh’s first goal came just two minutes into the second half, as she intercepted a poor Denmark pass near midfield and racing past the Danish defense and slotting home a finish from 17 yards out.

Pugh capitalized on yet another Denmark blunder in the 65th minute when she intercepted a terrible pass from Denmark’s goalkeeper, raced past a defender and slipped a left-footed shot inside the right post to make the score 4-1.

Pugh beat at Julie Ertz and Alex Morgan for WOTM honors.

U.S. Women's National Team

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home