Soccer Wednesday: Your Running Commentary

There’s a big Premier League match this afternoon as Arsenal and Chelsea square off at the Emirates Stadium in a battle of London giants.

Last time the two sides met, they fought to a scoreless draw at Stamford Bridge.

A win would put the Blues ahead of Manchester United into second place in the Premier League, while Arsenal is looking to get back in front of Tottenham for fifth place. Even with three points, the Gunners would find themselves three back of a top four position.

Elsewhere, a Turin Derby between Juventus and Torino concludes the quarterfinals of the Coppa Italia. Inter Milan and Napoli crashed out of the competition this round, so the trophy seems to be Juve’s for the taking if they can navigate this rivalry. The winner today will take on Atalanta in the two-legged semi-finals, with a spot in the final against either AC Milan or Lazio, who play in in the other semi, on the line.

english premier league

2:45 p.m. – NBCSN – Arsenal v. Chelsea

spanish copa del rey

1 p.m. – beIN Sports – Lleida Esportiu vs. Atletico Madrid

1 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Formentera vs. Alaves

3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Cadiz vs. Sevilla

3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Las Palmas vs. Valencia

italian coppa italia

2:45 p.m. – GolTV – Juventus vs. Torino