Steffen, Ramirez, Opara headline USMNT squad for January Camp

The annual January Camp is a time for new faces to break into the U.S. Men’s National Team picture, and several MLS standouts will get that chance in this year’s upcoming gathering.

Zack Steffen, Ike Opara and Christian Ramirez headline the USMNT squad for the upcoming camp, which begins on January 10 and culminates with a friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina on January 28.

In total, the squad features 15 players in search of their first USMNT cap with 10 of those players also joining a senior camp for the first time. Opara and Ramirez are among those 10, joined by Danny Acosta, Russell Canouse, Marky Delgado, Justen Glad, Marlon Hairston, Ian Harkes, Brooks Lennon and Nick Lima.

Of the 30 players, 21 are under the age of 24 with Jordan Morris, Paul Arriola, Gyasi Zardes and Juan Agudelo serving as the four most experienced players within the group.

Here’s a closer look at the USMNT squad:

GOALKEEPERS: Alex Bono (Toronto FC/CAN; 0/0), Bill Hamid (Midtjylland/DEN; 4/0), Cody Cropper (New England Revolution; 0/0), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew SC; 0/0)

DEFENDERS: Danny Acosta (Real Salt Lake; 0/0), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake; 0/0), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes; 0/0), Justin Morrow (Toronto FC/CAN; 3/0), Ike Opara (Sporting Kansas City; 0/0), Tim Parker (Vancouver Whitecaps FC/CAN; 0/0), Matt Polster (Chicago Fire; 0/0), Brandon Vincent (Chicago Fire; 1/0), Walker Zimmerman (Los Angeles Football Club; 1/0)

MIDFIELDERS: Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls; 1/0), Paul Arriola (D.C. United; 15/2), Russell Canouse (D.C. United; 0/0), Marky Delgado (Toronto FC/CAN; 0/0), Marlon Hairston (Colorado Rapids; 0/0), Ian Harkes (D.C. United; 0/0), Brooks Lennon (Real Salt Lake; 0/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC; 1/0), Kelyn Rowe (New England Revolution; 3/1), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC; 2/0), Gyasi Zardes (LA Galaxy; 37/6)

FORWARDS: Juan Agudelo (New England Revolution; 27/3), Dom Dwyer (Orlando City SC; 4/2), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC; 24/5), Christian Ramirez (Minnesota United FC; 0/0), Rubio Rubin (Unattached; 4/0), C.J. Sapong (Philadelphia Union; 3/0)