Steve Cherundolo joins Stuttgart coaching staff

After spending 19 years at Hannover as a player and coach, former U.S. Men’s National Team defender Steve Cherundolo is moving on to another club.

Cherundolo is joining the new coaching staff at Stuttgart under manager Tayfun Korkut, who previously managed at Hannover from 2013-2015.

The 38-year-old, who made 87 appearances for the USMNT, began coaching Hannover’s academy staff after his retirement in 2014. He was the coach of the club’s U17 squad before leaving for Stuttgart.

“I spent half my life at 96 – all my time as a professional and my first steps in the coach business. I owe a lot to the club,” Cherundolo said.

Stuttgart currently sits in 14th place in the Bundesliga with 20 points. The first-division side is three points above the relegation zone after 20 matches and it has lost two of its three games since the end of the winter break.