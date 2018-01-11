Tab Ramos on Jonathan Gonzalez decision: If you feel Mexican, play for Mexico

U.S. U-20 National Team head coach Tab Ramos has spoken out about Jonathan Gonzalez’s choice to represent Mexico at the senior level.
“I do tell the kids here, you play for the U.S., it’s not a club,” Ramos told Goal.com. “You have to feel the colors of the country, that’s really important.”
He says that if a player wants to represent a country at the national team level, he needs to be clear that he wants to do so above anything else.
“For me, playing for a national team is more a feeling than anything else,” he continued. “If we have players in this country who feel Mexican and want to play for Mexico, I think they should play for Mexico. If we have players here who feel American, who want to fight for the U.S. and represent America, they should play for us. I think it’s as simple as that.”
Ramos has been in regular contact with Gonzalez since before the U-20 World Cup in May, when he was being considered for a place on the squad. After his strong season in Liga MX, where he made the Best XI for the 2017 Apertura season, he was tipped for a place on the U.S. Men’s National Team for a November friendly against Portugal, but was ultimately passed up.
Despite a strong relationship with the 18-year-old, Ramos couldn’t guarantee him a place on the senior team.
“I can only control what happens with the U-20 and down. That’s what I do,” he said. “I kept in touch with Jona, I have a good relationship with him. I’ve stayed in touch with him over the last six months. You can ask him about the relationship that we have.
“If at this moment he felt like Mexico is the right place for him for the rest of his career, then at that point there’s only so much you can do. “
The club would not release him. Look at facts surrounding this drama. Monterrey had 3 crucial games (11/18, 11/23, 11/26) in 8 days after the Portugal match (11/14). Let’s not change the narrative to fit his agenda.
Bullshit.
Just like every German that decides to play for the US, at some point business decisions have to be made.
Create a program players want to be part of and you avoid this kind of situations.
And we have made a decision, to empower the elected USSF president and disempower Gulati, to punt the coach decision until after the election and perhaps even after Russia. That makes the new president more happy and powerful. It is not good for the NT. To me this is wasted time. By the time we get going in earnest even the teams that went to Russia will be back working for next cycle. These several months could have been a head start on a new coach, system, players while other teams either slacked or had to prepare for Russia.
Klinsmann was a crap coach but he plus our qualification history was a player magnet.
As a Houston Dynamo fan, where we won the first two seasons’ titles but none since, success helps sustain itself. Once that disappears you have to earn it and with our U-23 and to some extent U-20 struggles, I don’t know if we have the institutional memory of how to run USSF strictly to win.
I think we have become a more mature soccer federation and at this point, hmmm, the bigwigs start to think too highly of themselves, we are money obsessed at the expense of winning, etc. They need to go back to, I don’t care if we host all the tournaments, I don’t care if we have huge money making crowds, I don’t care if we put games where the other team’s fans want to attend, this is about winning.
If they want to stay in mexico,and leave the country forever,and loose theirs visas,will cri
i am sure,the kloese ,sooner will leave mexico for corruption or somethin like theat in soccer world
I think this is Tab saying, “F this kid. I, and the other coaches, invested a lot of time in his development and held his family’s hand. I’m not going to have any regrets that he chose his parents’ country and the country where he has been playing for the past few years.”
Serious question: Do we know whether he was ever called by the El Tri youth teams? Was he consistently choosing the US youth teams over Mexico? Maybe he was just waiting for El Tri to call him up all along, and his breakout season at Monterrey was what finally convinced Mexico that he was the real deal.
