The Final SBI 2018 MLS Mock Draft

The 2018 MLS Draft is set for Friday morning in Philadelphia, and it’s time to have one final look at how the draft could shake out one the picks start flying.

You can find a detailed look at how I see the first round of the draft going in the Goal.com MLS Mock Draft.

Here is a look at how the first two rounds could shake out:

1- LA FC- Francis Atuahene, Midfielder, Michigan

2- Galaxy- Joao Moutinho, Defender, Akron

3- D.C. – Mason Toye, Forward, Indiana

4. Montreal- Jon Bakero, Forward, Wake Forest

5. Minnesota- Tomas Hilliard-Arce, Defender, Stanford

6. Orlando City – Chris Mueller, Forward, Wisconsin

7. Montreal – Ema Twumasi, Midfielder, Wake Forest

8. New England – Mohamed Thiaw, Forward, Louisville

9. New England – Tristan Blackmon, Defender, Pacific

10. Real Salt Lake – Mark Segbers, Defender, Wisconsin

11. FC Dallas – Ricky Lopez-Espin, Forward, Creighton

12. San Jose – Alan Winn, Forward, North Carolina

13. Sporting KC – Mo Adams, Midfielder, Syracuse

14. Atlanta United – Alex Roldan, Midfielder, Seattle

15. Chicago Fire- Jon Gallagher, Forward, Notre Dame

16. New York Red Bulls – Justin Fiddes, Defender, Washington

17. Vancouver Whitecaps – Wyatt Omsberg, Defender, Dartmouth

18. Sporting KC- Danny Musovski, Forward, UNLV

19. NYCFC- Ken Krolicki, Midfielder, Michigan State

20. Houston – Jeff Caldwell, Goalkeeper, Virginia

21. Columbus- Lucas Stauffer, Defender, Creighton

22. Seattle – Chris Lema, Midfielder, Georgetown

23. TFC – Paul Marie, Defender, Florida International

ROUND TWO

24. LA FC – Brian White, Forward, Duke

25. Colorado Rapids – Eric Dick, Goalkeeper, Butler

26. Vancouver Whitecaps- Oliver Shannon, Midfielder, Clemson

27. Colorado Rapids – Brandon Bye, Right Back, Western Michigan

28. Minnesota United – Albert Ruiz, Forward, Florida Gulf Coast

29. FC Dallas – Rafael Andrade Santos, Midfielder, VCU

30. San Jose Earthquakes – Jordan Jones, Forward, Oregon State

31. New York Red Bulls – Markus Fjortoft, Defender, Duke

32. Columbus Crew – Edward Opoku, Midfielder, Virginia

33. Real Salt Lake – Gordon Wild, Forward, Maryland

34. FC Dallas – Carter Manley, Defender, Duke

35. San Jose Earthquakes – Frantzdy Pierrot, Forward, Coastal Carolina

36. Atlanta United – Pol Planellas, Midfielder, Pittsburgh

37. Atlanta United – Tim Kubel, Defender, Louisville

38. Chicago Fire – Tom Barlow, Forward, Wisconsin

39. New York Red Bulls – Andre Morrison, Defender, Hartford

40. LA Galaxy – Ben Lundgaard, Goalkeeper, Virginia Tech

41. Minnesota United- Matias Pyysalo, Midfielder, Central Florida

42. NYCFC – Jose Carrera-Garcia, Midfielder, California

43. Houston Dynamo – Marcelo Acuna, Forward, Virginia Tech

44. Columbus Crew – Afonso Pinheiro, Forward, Albany

45. Seattle Sounders – Michael Nelson, Goalkeeper, SMU

46. Toronto FC – Alex Bumpus, Defender, Kentucky