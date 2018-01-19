The Final SBI 2018 MLS Mock Draft

117
By: Ives Galarcep | 2 hours ago
The 2018 MLS Draft is set for Friday morning in Philadelphia, and it’s time to have one final look at how the draft could shake out one the picks start flying.
You can find a detailed look at how I see the first round of the draft going in the Goal.com MLS Mock Draft.
Here is a look at how the first two rounds could shake out:
1- LA FC- Francis Atuahene, Midfielder, Michigan
2- Galaxy- Joao Moutinho, Defender, Akron
3- D.C. – Mason Toye, Forward, Indiana
4. Montreal- Jon Bakero, Forward, Wake Forest
5. Minnesota- Tomas Hilliard-Arce, Defender, Stanford
6. Orlando City – Chris Mueller, Forward, Wisconsin
7. Montreal – Ema Twumasi, Midfielder, Wake Forest
8. New England – Mohamed Thiaw, Forward, Louisville
9. New England – Tristan Blackmon, Defender, Pacific
10. Real Salt Lake – Mark Segbers, Defender, Wisconsin
11. FC Dallas – Ricky Lopez-Espin, Forward, Creighton
12. San Jose – Alan Winn, Forward, North Carolina
13. Sporting KC – Mo Adams, Midfielder, Syracuse
14. Atlanta United – Alex Roldan, Midfielder, Seattle
15. Chicago Fire- Jon Gallagher, Forward, Notre Dame
16. New York Red Bulls – Justin Fiddes, Defender, Washington
17. Vancouver Whitecaps – Wyatt Omsberg, Defender, Dartmouth
18. Sporting KC- Danny Musovski, Forward, UNLV
19. NYCFC- Ken Krolicki, Midfielder, Michigan State
20. Houston – Jeff Caldwell, Goalkeeper, Virginia
21. Columbus- Lucas Stauffer, Defender, Creighton
22. Seattle – Chris Lema, Midfielder, Georgetown
23. TFC – Paul Marie, Defender, Florida International
ROUND TWO
24. LA FC – Brian White, Forward, Duke
25. Colorado Rapids – Eric Dick, Goalkeeper, Butler
26. Vancouver Whitecaps- Oliver Shannon, Midfielder, Clemson
27. Colorado Rapids – Brandon Bye, Right Back, Western Michigan
28. Minnesota United – Albert Ruiz, Forward, Florida Gulf Coast
29. FC Dallas – Rafael Andrade Santos, Midfielder, VCU
30. San Jose Earthquakes – Jordan Jones, Forward, Oregon State
31. New York Red Bulls – Markus Fjortoft, Defender, Duke
32. Columbus Crew – Edward Opoku, Midfielder, Virginia
33. Real Salt Lake – Gordon Wild, Forward, Maryland
34. FC Dallas – Carter Manley, Defender, Duke
35. San Jose Earthquakes – Frantzdy Pierrot, Forward, Coastal Carolina
36. Atlanta United – Pol Planellas, Midfielder, Pittsburgh
37. Atlanta United – Tim Kubel, Defender, Louisville
38. Chicago Fire – Tom Barlow, Forward, Wisconsin
39. New York Red Bulls – Andre Morrison, Defender, Hartford
40. LA Galaxy – Ben Lundgaard, Goalkeeper, Virginia Tech
41. Minnesota United- Matias Pyysalo, Midfielder, Central Florida
42. NYCFC – Jose Carrera-Garcia, Midfielder, California
43. Houston Dynamo – Marcelo Acuna, Forward, Virginia Tech
44. Columbus Crew – Afonso Pinheiro, Forward, Albany
45. Seattle Sounders – Michael Nelson, Goalkeeper, SMU
46. Toronto FC – Alex Bumpus, Defender, Kentucky
MLS, MLS Draft, Featured, MLS Draft 2018
