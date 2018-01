This Weekend's Soccer on TV

The magic of the FA Cup returns this weekend as the oldest cup competition in the world welcomes Premier League sides in the third round.

The marquee matchup gets the whole thing started when Everton and Liverpool square off in a Merseyside Derby at Anfield. Manchester United is also in action at the same time. They face Derby County of the Championship.

All the other big English clubs are in action as well. Manchester City hosts Burnley, Chelsea travels to Norwich City, and Arsenal is away to Nottingham Forest.

Elsewhere, Spain returns to play after a weekend off. Barcelona faces a home clash with Levante while Real Madrid look to turn over a new leaf in the new year when they take on Celta Vigo away from home.

Overall, it’s a busy weekend of soccer on television to keep you busy. Here’s the full lineup:

FRIDAY

ENGLISH FA CUP

2:55 p.m. – FS1 – Liverpool vs. Everton

3 p.m. – FS2 – Manchester United vs. Derby County

ITALIAN SERIE A

12 p.m. – beIN Sports – Chievo Verona vs. Udinese

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Fiorentina vs. Inter Milan

liga mx

8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Puebla vs. Tigres UANL

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Atlas vs. Leon

ascenso mx

8 p.m. – GolTV – Potros UAEM vs. Dorados de Sinaloa

SATURDAY

english fa cup

7:45 p.m. – FS1 – Fleetwood Town vs. Leicester City

10 a.m. – FS1 – Manchester City vs. Burnley

10 a.m. – FS2 – Fulham vs. Southampton

10 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Exeter City vs. West Bromwich Albion

12:20 p.m. – FS1 – Norwich City vs. Chelsea

la liga

7 a.m. – beIN Sports – Atletico Madrid vs. Getafe

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Valencia vs. Girona

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Las Palmas vs. Eibar

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Sevilla vs. Real Betis

italian serie a

6:30 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Torino vs. Bologna

9 a.m. – beIN Sports – Napoli vs. Hellas Verona

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – AC Milan vs. Crotone

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Genoa vs. Sassuolo

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – SPAL vs. Lazio

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Benevento vs. Sampdoria

12 p.m. – beIN Sports – AS Roma vs. Atalanta

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Cagliari vs. Juventus

coupe de france

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Toulouse vs. Nice

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – AS Nancy Lorraine vs. Olympique Lyonnais

portuguese primeira liga

3:30 p.m. – GolTV – Sporting Braga vs. Rio Ave

liga mx

6 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Cruz Azul vs. Club Tijuana

8 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Monterrey vs. Morelia

8:06 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Pachuca vs. Pumas UNAM

10 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Necaxa vs. Veracruz

ascenso MX

6 p.m. – GolTV – Atlético Zacatepec vs. Tampico Madero

8 p.m. – GolTV – Cafetaleros de Tapachula vs. Atlante

SUNDAY

english fa cup

9 a.m. – FS1 – Shrewsbury Town vs. West Ham United

11 a.m. – FS1 – Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal

la liga

6 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Leganes vs. Real Sociedad

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Barcelona vs. Levante

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Athletic Bilbao vs. Alaves

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Villarreal vs. Deportivo La Coruna

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Celta Vigo vs. Real Madrid

coupe de france

8:15 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Olympique Marseille vs. Valenciennes

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Stade Rennes vs. Paris Saint-Germain

portuguese primeira liga

11 a.m. – GolTV – Moreirense vs. Benfica

1 p.m. – GolTV – Sporting CP vs. Maritimo

3:15 p.m. – GolTV – FC Porto vs. Vitoria Guimaraes

liga mx

1 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Toluca vs. Chivas de Guadalajara

7 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Queretaro vs. Club America