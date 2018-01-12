This Weekend's Soccer on TV

Another weekend of soccer is upon us and we are gifted with another match between top four teams in England.

Liverpool and Manchester City cap off this weekend in the Premier League when they square off on Sunday morning. City looks to remain unbeaten in their league campaign while Liverpool looks to solidify a spot in the top four as they look to recover from the sale of Philippe Coutinho.

The Bundesliga returns from is winter break this weekend as well. Bayern Munich kicks off the second half of the German season with a tricky match with Bayer Leverkusen away from home. Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund wait until Sunday to return to action with an home tilt against VfL Wolfsburg.

Over in Spain, Real Madrid is at home against Villarreal on Saturday, while leaders Barcelona take on Real Sociedad away in Basque Country.

Here’s the full lineup of soccer on TV this weekend as 2018 rolls on:

Friday

la liga

3 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Getafe vs. Malaga

german bundesliga

2:30 p.m. – FS1 – Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich

ligue 1

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Strasbourg vs. Guingamp

florida cup

7 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – PSV vs. Fluminense

Saturday

english premier league

10 a.m. – NBCSN – Chelsea vs. Leicester City

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Crystal Palace vs. Burnley

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Huddersfield Town vs. West Ham United

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Newcastle United vs. Swansea City

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Watford vs. Southampton

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – West Bromwich Albion vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

12;30 p.m. – NBC – Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton

la liga

7 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Girona vs. Las Palmas

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Real Madrid vs. Villarreal

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Eibar vs. Atletico Madrid

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Deportivo La Coruna vs. Valencia

german bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – FS1 – Werder Bremen vs. TSG Hoffenheim

9:30 a.m. – FS2 – FC Augsburg vs. Hamburg SV

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Eintracht Frankfurt vs. SC Freiburg

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Hannover 96 vs. Mainz

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – VfB Stuttgart vs. Hertha Berlin

12:30 p.m. – FS2 – RB Leipzig vs. Schalke 04

ligue 1

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Stade Rennes vs. Olympique Marseille

2 p.m. – beIN Sports – Montpellier vs. AS Monaco

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Dijon vs. Metz

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nice vs. SC Amiens

portuguese primeira liga

3:30 p.m. – GolTV – Sporting Braga vs. Benfica

english football league championship

2:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – Sheffield United vs. Sheffield Wednesday

ascenso mx

9:30 p.m. – Venados vs. Murcielagos

liga mx

6 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Club America vs. Pachuca

8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Tigres UANL vs. Santos Laguna

8:06 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Leon vs. Toluca

english football league championship

7:30 a.m. – ESPN3 – Cardiff City vs. Sudnerland

10 a.m. – ESPN3 – Middlesbrough vs. Fulham

12:30 p.m. – ESPN3 – Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa

ascenso mx

10 p.m. – GolTV – Dorados de Sinaloa vs. Mineros de Zacatecas

florida cup

1 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Rangers vs. Corinthians

3 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Barcelona Sporting Club vs. Legia Warsaw

Sunday

english premier league

8:30 a.m. – NBCSN – AFC Bournemouth vs. Arsenal

11 a.m. – NBCSN – Liverpool vs. Manchester City

la liga

6 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Levante vs. Celta Vigo

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Alaves vs. Sevilla

12:30 a.m. – beIN Sports – Espanyol vs. Athletic Bilbao

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Real Sociedad vs. Barcelona

german bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – FS1 – FC Koln vs. Borussia Monchengladbach

12 p.m. – FS1 – Borussia Dortmund vs. VfL Wolfsburg

Ligue 1

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Saint-Etienne vs. Toulouse

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Olympique Lyonnais vs. Angers

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nantes vs. Paris Saint-Germain

portuguese primeira liga

11 a.m. – GolTV – Boavista vs. Portimoense

1 p.m. – GolTV – Belenenses vs. Rio Ave

3:15 p.m. – GolTV – Sporting CP vs. Desportivo Aves

liga mx

7 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Veracruz vs. Monterrey

florida cup

1 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Atletico National vs. Atletico Mineiro

club friendly

1:30 p.m. – Fox Deportes – River Plate vs. Independiente