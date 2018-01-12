This Weekend's Soccer on TV

Another weekend of soccer is upon us and we are gifted with another match between top four teams in England.
Liverpool and Manchester City cap off this weekend in the Premier League when they square off on Sunday morning. City looks to remain unbeaten in their league campaign while Liverpool looks to solidify a spot in the top four as they look to recover from the sale of Philippe Coutinho.
The Bundesliga returns from is winter break this weekend as well. Bayern Munich kicks off the second half of the German season with a tricky match with Bayer Leverkusen away from home. Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund wait until Sunday to return to action with an home tilt against VfL Wolfsburg.
Over in Spain, Real Madrid is at home against Villarreal on Saturday, while leaders Barcelona take on Real Sociedad away in Basque Country.
Here’s the full lineup of soccer on TV this weekend as 2018 rolls on:
Friday
la liga
3 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Getafe vs. Malaga
german bundesliga
2:30 p.m. – FS1 – Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich
ligue 1
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Strasbourg vs. Guingamp
florida cup
7 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – PSV vs. Fluminense
Saturday
english premier league
10 a.m. – NBCSN – Chelsea vs. Leicester City
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Crystal Palace vs. Burnley
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Huddersfield Town vs. West Ham United
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Newcastle United vs. Swansea City
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Watford vs. Southampton
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – West Bromwich Albion vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
12;30 p.m. – NBC – Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton
la liga
7 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Girona vs. Las Palmas
10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Real Madrid vs. Villarreal
12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Eibar vs. Atletico Madrid
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Deportivo La Coruna vs. Valencia
german bundesliga
9:30 a.m. – FS1 – Werder Bremen vs. TSG Hoffenheim
9:30 a.m. – FS2 – FC Augsburg vs. Hamburg SV
9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Eintracht Frankfurt vs. SC Freiburg
9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Hannover 96 vs. Mainz
9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – VfB Stuttgart vs. Hertha Berlin
12:30 p.m. – FS2 – RB Leipzig vs. Schalke 04
ligue 1
11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Stade Rennes vs. Olympique Marseille
2 p.m. – beIN Sports – Montpellier vs. AS Monaco
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Dijon vs. Metz
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nice vs. SC Amiens
portuguese primeira liga
3:30 p.m. – GolTV – Sporting Braga vs. Benfica
english football league championship
2:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – Sheffield United vs. Sheffield Wednesday
ascenso mx
9:30 p.m. – Venados vs. Murcielagos
liga mx
6 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Club America vs. Pachuca
8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Tigres UANL vs. Santos Laguna
8:06 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Leon vs. Toluca
english football league championship
7:30 a.m. – ESPN3 – Cardiff City vs. Sudnerland
10 a.m. – ESPN3 – Middlesbrough vs. Fulham
12:30 p.m. – ESPN3 – Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa
ascenso mx
10 p.m. – GolTV – Dorados de Sinaloa vs. Mineros de Zacatecas
florida cup
1 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Rangers vs. Corinthians
3 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Barcelona Sporting Club vs. Legia Warsaw
Sunday
english premier league
8:30 a.m. – NBCSN – AFC Bournemouth vs. Arsenal
11 a.m. – NBCSN – Liverpool vs. Manchester City
la liga
6 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Levante vs. Celta Vigo
10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Alaves vs. Sevilla
12:30 a.m. – beIN Sports – Espanyol vs. Athletic Bilbao
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Real Sociedad vs. Barcelona
german bundesliga
9:30 a.m. – FS1 – FC Koln vs. Borussia Monchengladbach
12 p.m. – FS1 – Borussia Dortmund vs. VfL Wolfsburg
Ligue 1
9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Saint-Etienne vs. Toulouse
11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Olympique Lyonnais vs. Angers
3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nantes vs. Paris Saint-Germain
portuguese primeira liga
11 a.m. – GolTV – Boavista vs. Portimoense
1 p.m. – GolTV – Belenenses vs. Rio Ave
3:15 p.m. – GolTV – Sporting CP vs. Desportivo Aves
liga mx
7 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Veracruz vs. Monterrey
florida cup
1 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Atletico National vs. Atletico Mineiro
club friendly
1:30 p.m. – Fox Deportes – River Plate vs. Independiente
