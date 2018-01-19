This Weekend's Soccer on TV

A pair of Italian Champions League challengers square off and Real Madrid looks to snap out of its funk in Spain to highlight the week in televised soccer.

The top offering this week sends us to Italy where the weekend concludes with top four contenders Inter Milan host AS Roma. Only three points separate the sides as they both battle for a berth in next season’s Champions League group stage.

Over in Spain, Real Madrid looks to end their three match winless run in LA Liga play when they host Deportivo La Coruna at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Blaugrana have lost their last two home league matches, the first time that’s happened since 2009.

Elsewhere, Manchester City looks to rebound from their first loss of the Premier League season when they take on Newcastle on Saturday, Borussia Dortmund travels to the German capital to take on Hertha Berlin on Friday evening, and Paris Saint-Germain have a tricky road test against second place Lyon.

Here’s the full rundown of televised and streaming soccer for the weekend:

Friday

la liga

3 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Getafe vs. Athletic Bilbao

german bundesliga

2:30 p.m. – FS1 – Hertha Berlin vs. Borussia Dortmund

ligue 1

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Caen vs. Olympique Marseille

portuguese primeira liga

2 p.m. – GolTV – Vitoria Setubal vs. Sporting CP

4 p.m. – GolTV – FC Porto vs. Tondela

liga mx

8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Puebla vs. Veracruz

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Atlas vs. Toluca

english football league championship

2:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – Derby County vs. Bristol City

ascenso mx

8 p.m. – GolTV – Potros UAEM vs. Alebrijes de Oaxaca

concacaf u-20 women’s championship

3 p.m. – Facebook Live – Mexico vs. Jamaica

5 p.m. – Univision Deportes, Facebook Live – USA vs. Nicaragua

Saturday

english premier league

7:30 p.m. – NBCSN – Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chelsea

10 a.m. – NBCSN – Burnley vs. Manchester United

10 a.m. – CNBC – Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Everton vs. West Bromwich Albion

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Leicester City vs. Watford

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Stoke City s. Huddersfield Town

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – West Ham United vs. AFC Bournemouth

12:30 p.m. – NBC – Manchester City vs. Newcastle United

la liga

7 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Espanyol vs. Sevilla

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Atletico Madrid vs. Girona

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Villarreal vs. Levante

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Las Palmas vs. Valencia

german bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – FS1 – TSG Hoffenheim vs. Bayer Leverkusen

9:30 a.m. – FS2 – SC Freiburg vs. RB Leipzig

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – VfL Wolfsburg vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Borussia Monchengladbach vs. FC Augsburg

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Mainz vs. VfB Stuttgart

12:30 p.m. – FS2 – Hamburg SV vs. FC Koln

ligue 1

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nantes vs. Bordeaux

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Montpellier vs. Toulouse

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Stade Rennes vs. Angers

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Strasbourg vs. Dijon

portuguese primeira liga

1:15 p.m. – GolTV – Benfica vs. Chaves

liga mx

6 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Querétaro vs. Tigres UANL

6 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Cruz Azul vs. León

8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Monterrey vs. Club Tijuana

8:06 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Pachuca vs. Lobos BUAP

10 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Necaxa vs. Chivas de Guadalajara

english football league championship

10 a.m. – ESPN3 – Aston Villa vs. Barnsley

12:30 p.m. – ESPN3 – Sheffield Wednesday vs. Cardiff City

brazilian paulista state championship

4 p.m. – GolTV – São Paulo vs. Novorizontino

ascenso mx

10 p.m. – Dorados de Sinaloa vs. Venados

concacaf u-20 women’s championship

3 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Haiti vs. Costa Rica

florida cup

6 p.m. – ESPN3 – Legia Warsaw vs. Atletico Nacional

Sunday

english premier league

11 a.m. – NBCSN – Southampton vs. Tottenham Hotspur

la liga

6 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Alaves vs. Leganes

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Real Madrid vs. Deportivo La Coruna

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Real Sociedad vs. Celta Vigo

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Real Betis vs. Barcelona

german bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – FS1 – Bayern Munich vs. Werder Bremen

12 p.m. – FS2 – Schalke 04 vs. HAnnover 96

italian serie a

6:30 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Atalanta vs. Napoli

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Lazio vs. Chievo Verona

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Sampdoria vs. Fiorentina

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Sassuolo vs. Torino

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Udinese vs. SPAL

12 p.m. – beIN Sports – Cagliari vs. AC Milan

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Inter Milan vs. AS Roma

ligue 1

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – AS Monaco vs. Metz

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Olympique Lyonnais vs. Paris Saint-Germain

liga mx

1 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Pumas UNAM vs. Club America

7 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Santos Laguna vs. Morelia

women’s international friendly

7:30 p.m. – ESPN – United States vs. Denmark

BRAZILIAN paulista state championship

2 p.m. – GolTV – Botafogo SP vs. Palmeiras

4:30 p.m. – GolTV – Sao Caetano vs. Corinthians

concacaf u-20 women’s championship

3 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Nicaragua vs. Mexico