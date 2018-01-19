This Weekend's Soccer on TV

A pair of Italian Champions League challengers square off and Real Madrid looks to snap out of its funk in Spain to highlight the week in televised soccer.
The top offering this week sends us to Italy where the weekend concludes with top four contenders Inter Milan host AS Roma. Only three points separate the sides as they both battle for a berth in next season’s Champions League group stage.
Over in Spain, Real Madrid looks to end their three match winless run in LA Liga play when they host Deportivo La Coruna at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Blaugrana have lost their last two home league matches, the first time that’s happened since 2009.
Elsewhere, Manchester City looks to rebound from their first loss of the Premier League season when they take on Newcastle on Saturday, Borussia Dortmund travels to the German capital to take on Hertha Berlin on Friday evening, and Paris Saint-Germain have a tricky road test against second place Lyon.
Here’s the full rundown of televised and streaming soccer for the weekend:
Friday
la liga
3 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Getafe vs. Athletic Bilbao
german bundesliga
2:30 p.m. – FS1 – Hertha Berlin vs. Borussia Dortmund
ligue 1
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Caen vs. Olympique Marseille
portuguese primeira liga
2 p.m. – GolTV – Vitoria Setubal vs. Sporting CP
4 p.m. – GolTV – FC Porto vs. Tondela
liga mx
8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Puebla vs. Veracruz
10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Atlas vs. Toluca
english football league championship
2:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – Derby County vs. Bristol City
ascenso mx
8 p.m. – GolTV – Potros UAEM vs. Alebrijes de Oaxaca
concacaf u-20 women’s championship
3 p.m. – Facebook Live – Mexico vs. Jamaica
5 p.m. – Univision Deportes, Facebook Live – USA vs. Nicaragua
Saturday
english premier league
7:30 p.m. – NBCSN – Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chelsea
10 a.m. – NBCSN – Burnley vs. Manchester United
10 a.m. – CNBC – Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Everton vs. West Bromwich Albion
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Leicester City vs. Watford
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Stoke City s. Huddersfield Town
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – West Ham United vs. AFC Bournemouth
12:30 p.m. – NBC – Manchester City vs. Newcastle United
la liga
7 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Espanyol vs. Sevilla
10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Atletico Madrid vs. Girona
12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Villarreal vs. Levante
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Las Palmas vs. Valencia
german bundesliga
9:30 a.m. – FS1 – TSG Hoffenheim vs. Bayer Leverkusen
9:30 a.m. – FS2 – SC Freiburg vs. RB Leipzig
9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – VfL Wolfsburg vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Borussia Monchengladbach vs. FC Augsburg
9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Mainz vs. VfB Stuttgart
12:30 p.m. – FS2 – Hamburg SV vs. FC Koln
ligue 1
11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nantes vs. Bordeaux
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Montpellier vs. Toulouse
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Stade Rennes vs. Angers
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Strasbourg vs. Dijon
portuguese primeira liga
1:15 p.m. – GolTV – Benfica vs. Chaves
liga mx
6 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Querétaro vs. Tigres UANL
6 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Cruz Azul vs. León
8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Monterrey vs. Club Tijuana
8:06 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Pachuca vs. Lobos BUAP
10 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Necaxa vs. Chivas de Guadalajara
english football league championship
10 a.m. – ESPN3 – Aston Villa vs. Barnsley
12:30 p.m. – ESPN3 – Sheffield Wednesday vs. Cardiff City
brazilian paulista state championship
4 p.m. – GolTV – São Paulo vs. Novorizontino
ascenso mx
10 p.m. – Dorados de Sinaloa vs. Venados
concacaf u-20 women’s championship
3 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Haiti vs. Costa Rica
florida cup
6 p.m. – ESPN3 – Legia Warsaw vs. Atletico Nacional
Sunday
english premier league
11 a.m. – NBCSN – Southampton vs. Tottenham Hotspur
la liga
6 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Alaves vs. Leganes
10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Real Madrid vs. Deportivo La Coruna
12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Real Sociedad vs. Celta Vigo
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Real Betis vs. Barcelona
german bundesliga
9:30 a.m. – FS1 – Bayern Munich vs. Werder Bremen
12 p.m. – FS2 – Schalke 04 vs. HAnnover 96
italian serie a
6:30 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Atalanta vs. Napoli
9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Lazio vs. Chievo Verona
9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Sampdoria vs. Fiorentina
9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Sassuolo vs. Torino
9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Udinese vs. SPAL
12 p.m. – beIN Sports – Cagliari vs. AC Milan
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Inter Milan vs. AS Roma
ligue 1
11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – AS Monaco vs. Metz
3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Olympique Lyonnais vs. Paris Saint-Germain
liga mx
1 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Pumas UNAM vs. Club America
7 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Santos Laguna vs. Morelia
women’s international friendly
7:30 p.m. – ESPN – United States vs. Denmark
BRAZILIAN paulista state championship
2 p.m. – GolTV – Botafogo SP vs. Palmeiras
4:30 p.m. – GolTV – Sao Caetano vs. Corinthians
concacaf u-20 women’s championship
3 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Nicaragua vs. Mexico
CCV loaned out to Ipswich for rest of season
