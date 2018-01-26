This Weekend's Soccer on TV

The FA Cup returns to highlight this weekend in soccer television with several matches involving high end Premier League clubs.
The action starts off Friday with Yeovil Town hosting Manchester United, but the marquee matchup of the week is struggling Chelsea hosting Newcastle United. Chelsea will look to overcome their midweek loss to Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final while Newcastle will be hoping to dig out of yet another run of poor form carrying over from the Premier League.
Elsewhere, Italy has a pair of top four challengers squaring off on Sunday. AC Milan welcomes Lazio to the San Siro as they hope to get back in the hunt for Champions League qualification.
Over in Spain, Real Madrid looks to recover from their quarterfinal elimination from the Copa del Rey when they travel to face third place Valencia and Barcelona has a relatively simple home match against 16th place Alaves.
There’s plenty more soccer to check out all weekend long, so here’s the full listing:
Friday
English fa cup
2:55 p.m. – FS1 – Yeovil Town vs. Manchester United
la liga
3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Athletic Bilbao vs. Eibar
german bundesliga
2:30 p.m. – FS2 – Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Borussia Monchengladbach
copa libertadores
6:15 p.m. – Fox Deportes – Olimpia vs. Wanderers
7:15 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Deportivo Tachira vs. Macara
8:45 p.m. – Fox Deportes – Universitario vs. Oriente Petrolero
liga mx
8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Morelia vs. Queretaro
10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Club Tijuana vs. Puebla
turkish super league
12 p.m. – beIN Sports – Besiktas vs. Kasimpasa
uruguayan premier division
7 p.m. – GolTV – Nacional vs. Penarol
german 2. bundesliga
12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Union Berlin vs. Nurnberg
12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Jahn Regensburg vs. FC Ingolstadt 04
ascenso mx
9:30 p.m. – GolTV – Venados vs. Cafetaleros de Tapachula
Saturday
english fa cup
7:30 a.m. – FS1 – Peterborough United vs. Leicester City
10 a.m. – FS2 – Wigan Athletic vs. West Ham United
10 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Middlesbrough vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
10 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Notts County vs. Swansea City
12:30 p.m. – FS1 – Newport County vs. Tottenham Hotspur
2:45 p.m. – FS2 – Liverpool vs. West Bromwich Albion
la liga
7 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Deportivo La Coruna vs. Levante
10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Valencia vs. Real Madrid
12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Malaga vs. Girona
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Villarreal vs. Real Sociedad
german bundesliga
9:30 a.m. – FS1 – Bayern Munich vs. TSG Hoffenheim
9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Borussia Dortmund vs. SC Freiburg
9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – RB Leipzig vs. Hamburg SV
9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – FC Koln vs. FC Augsburg
9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – VfB Stuttgart vs. Schalke 04
12:30 p.m. – FS2 – Werder Bremen vs. Hertha Berlin
italian serie a
12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Sassuolo vs. Atalanta
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Chievo Verona vs. Juventus
ligue 1
11 a.m. – beIN Sports – Paris Saint-Germain vs. Montpellier
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Angers vs. SC Amiens
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Metz vs. Nice
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Saint-Etienne vs. Caen
liga mx
6 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Lobos BUAP vs. Pumas UNAM
8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Tigres UANL vs. Pachuca
8:06 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Leon vs. Necaxa
10 p.m. – Univision – Club America vs. Atlas
10:06 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Chivas de Guadalajara vs. Monterrey
brazilian paulista state championship
2 p.m. – GolTV – Corinthians vs. São Paulo
english football league championship
10 a.m. – ESPN3 – Bristol City vs. Queens Park Rangers
german 2. bundesliga
7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Greuther Furth vs. Holstein Kiel
7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – FC Kaiserslautern vs. FOrtuna Dusseldorf
7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – MSV Duisburg vs. Heidenheim
Sunday
international friendly
9:30 p.m. – FS1 – United States vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina
english fa cup
8:30 a.m. – FS1 – Chelsea vs. Newcastle United
10:45 a.m. – FS2 – Cardiff City vs. Manchester City
german bundesliga
9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Bayer Leverkusen vs. Mainz
12 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Hannover 96 vs. VfL Wolfsburg
la liga
6 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Leganes vs. Espanyol
10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Atletico Madrid vs. Las Palmas
12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Sevilla vs. Getafe
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Barcelona vs. Alaves
italian serie a
6:30 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – SPAL vs. Inter Milan
9 a.m. – beIN Sports – Napoli vs. Bologna
9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Crotone vs. Cagliari
9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Genoa vs. Udinese
9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Torino vs. Benevento
9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Fiorentina vs. Hellas Verona
12 p.m. – beIN Sports – AC Milan vs. Lazio
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – AS Roma vs. Sampdoria
ligue 1
9 a.m. – beiN Sport Connect – Lille vs. Strasbourg
11 a.m. – beiN Sport Connect – Bordeaux vs. Olympique Lyonnais
3 p.m. – beiN Sport Connect – Olympique Marseille vs. AS Monaco
liga mx
1 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Toluca vs. Cruz Azul
7 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Veracruz vs. Santos Laguna
brazilian paulista state championship
2 p.m. – GolTV – Bragantino vs. Palmeiras
4:30 p.m. – GolTV – Santos vs. Ituano
german 2. bundesliga
7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – FC St. Pauli vs. Darmstadt 98
7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Sandhausen vs. Dynamo Dresden
7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Erzgebirge Aue vs. Eintracht Braunschweig
venezuelan premier division
5 p.m. – GolTV – Monagas vs. Estudiantes Caracas
Comments