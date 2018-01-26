This Weekend's Soccer on TV

The FA Cup returns to highlight this weekend in soccer television with several matches involving high end Premier League clubs.

The action starts off Friday with Yeovil Town hosting Manchester United, but the marquee matchup of the week is struggling Chelsea hosting Newcastle United. Chelsea will look to overcome their midweek loss to Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final while Newcastle will be hoping to dig out of yet another run of poor form carrying over from the Premier League.

Elsewhere, Italy has a pair of top four challengers squaring off on Sunday. AC Milan welcomes Lazio to the San Siro as they hope to get back in the hunt for Champions League qualification.

Over in Spain, Real Madrid looks to recover from their quarterfinal elimination from the Copa del Rey when they travel to face third place Valencia and Barcelona has a relatively simple home match against 16th place Alaves.

There’s plenty more soccer to check out all weekend long, so here’s the full listing:

Friday

English fa cup

2:55 p.m. – FS1 – Yeovil Town vs. Manchester United

la liga

3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Athletic Bilbao vs. Eibar

german bundesliga

2:30 p.m. – FS2 – Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Borussia Monchengladbach

copa libertadores

6:15 p.m. – Fox Deportes – Olimpia vs. Wanderers

7:15 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Deportivo Tachira vs. Macara

8:45 p.m. – Fox Deportes – Universitario vs. Oriente Petrolero

liga mx

8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Morelia vs. Queretaro

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Club Tijuana vs. Puebla

turkish super league

12 p.m. – beIN Sports – Besiktas vs. Kasimpasa

uruguayan premier division

7 p.m. – GolTV – Nacional vs. Penarol

german 2. bundesliga

12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Union Berlin vs. Nurnberg

12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Jahn Regensburg vs. FC Ingolstadt 04

ascenso mx

9:30 p.m. – GolTV – Venados vs. Cafetaleros de Tapachula

Saturday

english fa cup

7:30 a.m. – FS1 – Peterborough United vs. Leicester City

10 a.m. – FS2 – Wigan Athletic vs. West Ham United

10 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Middlesbrough vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

10 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Notts County vs. Swansea City

12:30 p.m. – FS1 – Newport County vs. Tottenham Hotspur

2:45 p.m. – FS2 – Liverpool vs. West Bromwich Albion

la liga

7 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Deportivo La Coruna vs. Levante

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Valencia vs. Real Madrid

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Malaga vs. Girona

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Villarreal vs. Real Sociedad

german bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – FS1 – Bayern Munich vs. TSG Hoffenheim

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Borussia Dortmund vs. SC Freiburg

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – RB Leipzig vs. Hamburg SV

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – FC Koln vs. FC Augsburg

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – VfB Stuttgart vs. Schalke 04

12:30 p.m. – FS2 – Werder Bremen vs. Hertha Berlin

italian serie a

12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Sassuolo vs. Atalanta

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Chievo Verona vs. Juventus

ligue 1

11 a.m. – beIN Sports – Paris Saint-Germain vs. Montpellier

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Angers vs. SC Amiens

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Metz vs. Nice

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Saint-Etienne vs. Caen

liga mx

6 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Lobos BUAP vs. Pumas UNAM

8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Tigres UANL vs. Pachuca

8:06 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Leon vs. Necaxa

10 p.m. – Univision – Club America vs. Atlas

10:06 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Chivas de Guadalajara vs. Monterrey

brazilian paulista state championship

2 p.m. – GolTV – Corinthians vs. São Paulo

english football league championship

10 a.m. – ESPN3 – Bristol City vs. Queens Park Rangers

german 2. bundesliga

7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Greuther Furth vs. Holstein Kiel

7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – FC Kaiserslautern vs. FOrtuna Dusseldorf

7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – MSV Duisburg vs. Heidenheim

Sunday

international friendly

9:30 p.m. – FS1 – United States vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

english fa cup

8:30 a.m. – FS1 – Chelsea vs. Newcastle United

10:45 a.m. – FS2 – Cardiff City vs. Manchester City

german bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Bayer Leverkusen vs. Mainz

12 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Hannover 96 vs. VfL Wolfsburg

la liga

6 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Leganes vs. Espanyol

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Atletico Madrid vs. Las Palmas

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Sevilla vs. Getafe

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Barcelona vs. Alaves

italian serie a

6:30 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – SPAL vs. Inter Milan

9 a.m. – beIN Sports – Napoli vs. Bologna

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Crotone vs. Cagliari

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Genoa vs. Udinese

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Torino vs. Benevento

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Fiorentina vs. Hellas Verona

12 p.m. – beIN Sports – AC Milan vs. Lazio

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – AS Roma vs. Sampdoria

ligue 1

9 a.m. – beiN Sport Connect – Lille vs. Strasbourg

11 a.m. – beiN Sport Connect – Bordeaux vs. Olympique Lyonnais

3 p.m. – beiN Sport Connect – Olympique Marseille vs. AS Monaco

liga mx

1 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Toluca vs. Cruz Azul

7 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Veracruz vs. Santos Laguna

brazilian paulista state championship

2 p.m. – GolTV – Bragantino vs. Palmeiras

4:30 p.m. – GolTV – Santos vs. Ituano

german 2. bundesliga

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – FC St. Pauli vs. Darmstadt 98

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Sandhausen vs. Dynamo Dresden

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Erzgebirge Aue vs. Eintracht Braunschweig

venezuelan premier division

5 p.m. – GolTV – Monagas vs. Estudiantes Caracas