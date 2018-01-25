Thursday Kickoff: Arsenal continue Aubameyang pursuit, Zidane's job in jeopardy and more

While Arsenal pushes for a star signing, Real Madrid continues the club’s tailspin.

Borussia Dortmund has rejected a second bid from Arsenal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. (REPORT)

Arsene Wenger says he is happy with his squad with or withou Aubameyang. (REPORT)

Zinedine Zidane admits his job is on the line after Real Madrid crashed out of the Copa del Rey. (REPORT)

Despite reports linking Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United, Jose Mourinho says he believes Real Madrid is the only club for the Portuguese star. (REPORT)

Manchester United is reportedly pushing to sign Juventus fullback Alex Sandro this summer. (REPORT)

Julian Brandt’s agent says the midfielder will turn down interest from Liverpool and Barcelona to remain at Bayer Leverkusen. (REPORT)

WEDNESDAY REWIND

Richie Williams denied the recent reports about his interactions with Jonathan Gonzalez. (READ)

Jonathan Gonzalez has been cleared to officially represent Mexico. (READ)

Besiktas is reportedly considering a temporary solution to allow Cyle Larin to feature for the club in February. (READ)

David Accam has reason to find comfort following his trade to the Union. (READ)

Dom Garber says he understands why fans are unhappy with the Columbus Crew saga. (READ)

Matt Miazga avoided suspension for a crotch-grabbing incident. (READ)