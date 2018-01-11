Thursday Kickoff: West Ham open to selling 'Chicharito', Alli opens contract talks and more

One Mexican star could soon be on the move.

West Ham is reportedly open to selling Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez after the club determined the Mexican star does not fit the team’s style. (REPORT)

Tottenham has opened contract talks with Dele Alli. (REPORT)

RB Leipzig is reluctant to let Naby Keita depart the club to join Liverpool early, but the German side could be convinced by additional money. (REPORT)

Arsene Wenger says the decision to bench Alexis Sanchez on Wednesday was not due to the increased transfer talk about a move to Manchester City. (REPORT)

Barcelona has agreed to a deal to sign Colombian defender Yerry Mina from Palmeiras for €11.8 million. (REPORT)

After struggling to find time at Inter, Gabigol could return to Santos. (REPORT)

WEDNESDAY REWIND

Dom Dwyer was forced to withdraw from USMNT camp due to a hamstring injury. (READ)

Jonathan Gonzalez officially filed his one-time switch to join Mexico. (READ)

Benfica is looking to mold Keaton Parks into a No.6 in the mold of Nemanja Matic. (READ)

Schalke is set to experiment with Weston McKennie at centerback. (READ)

Christian Pulisic says the pain of missing the World Cup is something that will stay with him for a long time. (READ)

Eric Lichaj earned recognition for his spectacular volley against Arsenal while also earning his highly-coveted dog, aptly named “Gunner”. (READ)