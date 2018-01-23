Timbers acquire U.S. U-20 Eryk Williamson from D.C. United

The Portland Timbers have added a U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team midfielder.

On Tuesday, the Timbers announced that the club has acquired the Homegrown rights to University of Maryland product Eryk Williamson from D.C. United in exchange for $100,000 General Allocation Money in 2018, $100,000 Targeted Allocation Money in 2019, a 2018 international spot and a second-round pick in the 2020 MLS Draft.

Williamson has spent the last three seasons with Maryland, recording 14 goals and 13 assists in 58 appearances. In addition, Williamson joined the U.S. U-20s at last summer’s U-20 World Cup as the only collegiate player on the roster. The midfielder started four of the five matches, helping the U-20 USMNT advance to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

“Eryk is a dynamic young midfielder that has shown his abilities at the youth levels in this country, and his talents were on display this summer with the United States at the U-20 FIFA World Cup,” said Timbers boss Giovanni Savarese. “We believe Eryk is capable of further growth and development, and has the potential to become a quality player at the next level.

“He is a forward-thinking player and approaches the game with an aggressive mindset, which are traits that we believe will fit well within our group moving forward. We are excited to welcome Eryk to the Portland Timbers.”