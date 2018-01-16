Tuesday Kickoff: Arsenal target Aubameyang, Mkhitaryan key to Sanchez deal and more

Alexis Sanchez’s potential move continues to hold up the transfer market, and any deal involving the Chilean would reportedly have some major ripple effects.

Arsenal has reportedly held talks with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but will hold out on any serious dealings until the Alexis Sanchez situation is finalized. (REPORT)

Agent Mino Raiola says that Manchester United will not be able to sign Alexis Sanchez unless his client, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, agrees to be part of the deal. (REPORT)

Theo Walcott is reportedly heading to Everton for a fee of £20 million. (REPORT)

Long linked with a free transfer away from the club, Emre Can says his agent is still discussing terms of a new deal with Liverpool. (REPORT)

Jack Wilshere has been offered a new deal from Arsenal that includes a slight salary decline with big incentives. (REPORT)

Despite interest from Swansea, Kevin Gameiro is hoping to remain with Atletico Madrid. (REPORT)

RB Leipzig is reportedly after Ajax winger Justin Kluivert, son of Dutch legend Patrick Kluivert. (REPORT)

MONDAY REWIND

Long defined by the unexpected, Landon Donovan’s move to Club Leon is his boldest yet. (READ)

Cameron Carter-Vickers was recalled from his loan with Sheffield United by Tottenham. (READ)

Josh Sargent scored his first goal with the Werder Bremen U-23s. (READ)

Timothy Weah also scored in a match with the PSG U-19s. (READ)

Christian Pulisic is dealing with a muscle issue. (READ)

News could be coming from Miami’s MLS project by the end of the month. (READ)

Joel Sonora has signed with Argentinian side Talleres de Córdoba. (READ)