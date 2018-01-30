Tuesday Kickoff: Man City complete club-record deal for Laporte, Layun signs with Sevilla and more

Two defenders completed moves to big clubs to headline Tuesday’s news.

Manchester City confirmed the signing of Aymeric Laporte fro Athletic Bilbao for a club-record fee. (REPORT)

Sevilla announced the signing of Mexico international Miguel Layun. (REPORT)

Karim Benzema has reportedly turned down two new contract offers from Real Madrid. (REPORT)

Daniel Sturridge has signed with West Brom on loan. (REPORT)

PSG’s Lucas Moura is reportedly close to finalizing a £25 million move to Tottenham. (REPORT)

Manchester United is pushing to re-sign Marouane Fellaini to a new deal. (REPORT)

West Ham has ruled out making a deal to move on-loan goalkeeper Joe Hart, which could hurt the Englishman’s World Cup chances. (REPORT)

Bordeaux is reportedly interested in a move for Nicklas Bendtner. (REPORT)

MONDAY REWIND

MLS officially approved David Beckham’s Miami franchise. (READ)

SBI breaks down the USMNT’s draw with Bosnia & Herzegovina. (READ)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is reportedly nearing a move to the LA Galaxy. (READ)

Orlando City finalized a deal for Justin Meram. (READ)

Sporting KC and the Portland Timbers appear to be nearing new signings. (READ)