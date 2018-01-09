Tuesday Kickoff: Sanchez deal nearing completion, Monaco preparing for Lemar offers and more

Another big deal could be complete by the end of the week while one French star continues to drum up transfer interest.

Alexis Sanchez could reportedly move to Manchester City by the end of the week. (REPORT)

Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim says the club must prepare for bids for winger Thomas Lemar. (REPORT)

Liverpool is reportedly interested in Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman. (REPORT)

Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan is in talks for a move to Istanbul Basaksehir, according to the Turkish club’s president. (REPORT)

Everton’s Oumar Niasse could leave the club for a move to Crystal Palace, Brighton and Hove Albion and West Bromwich Albion. (REPORT)

Arsene Wenger says Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi will be fined for staying out at a party ahead of the club’s FA Cup loss to Nottingham Forest on Sunday. (REPORT)

Roberto Mancini says he is open to taking charge of the Italian national team. (REPORT)

MONDAY REWIND

Jonathan Gonzalez has reportedly decided to represent Mexico over the U.S. Men’s National Team. (READ)

Zack Steffen, Christian Ramirez and Ike Opara headline a new-look squad for the USMNT’s January Camp. (READ)

The future remains the focus as January camp gets set to kick off. (READ)

Josh Sargent is excited for his new challenge at Werder Bremen. (READ)

Aron Johannsson is working his way back into the Werder Bremen squad. (READ)

The NASL announced a switch to the international calendar. (READ)