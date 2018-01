The USL will continue to operate as a Division 2 league in American soccer for 2018.

The U.S. Soccer board of directors approved that sanctioning this past weekend during a meeting in New York.

USL has continued to grow in stature with 33 teams prepared to take the field for the 2018 campaign, including four expansion franchises and two former NASL members.

The sanctioning process, which occurs annually, also approved MLS and the NWSL as Division 1 leagues for the upcoming season.