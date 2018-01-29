USMNT vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina: Live Commentary

Following the annual January Camp, U.S. Men’s National Team kicks off 2018 with a friendly on Sunday evening.

The U.S. faces off with Bosnia & Herzegovina on Sunday at StubHub Center to conclude the gathering comprised mainly of MLS regulars. WIth many regulars plying their trade in Europe, the U.S. squad is comprised mainly of younger stars and MLS veterans.

Headlining the USMNT lineup are up-and-comers like Tyler Adams, Cristian Roldan, Matt Polster and Walker Zimmerman while MLS veterans Ike Opara, Justin Morrow and C.J. Sapong will also start the match. The most internationally experienced members of the group are Gyasi Zardes and Jordan Morris while Wil Trapp will serve as captain.

