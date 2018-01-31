Wednesday Kickoff: Arsenal sign Aubameyang, Ozil signs new contract and more

It was a big day for Arsenal as the club signed a new star while locking up a familiar one with a new contract.

Arsenal completed a deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for what was revealed to be a club-record fee. (REPORT)

Mesut Ozil has reportedly signed a new Arsenal contract that will keep him at the club until 2021. (REPORT)

Juan Mata’s contract has been extended with Manchester United as the Spanish midfielder’s deal will now run until 2019. (REPORT)

Michy Batshuayi has reportedly had his medical with Borussia Dortmund. (REPORT)

Chelsea finalized the signing of Roma’s Emerson. (REPORT)

PSG winger Lucas Moura is reportedly closing in on a move to Tottenham. (REPORT)

Napoli is nearing a move for Everton midfielder Davy Klaasen. (REPORT)

Man City defender Elaquim Mangala is in talks with Everton following the signing of Aymeric Laporte. (REPORT)

TUESDAY REWIND

Miami’s MLS team is expected to begin play in 2020 while the club is also looking to get an academy underway. (READ)

Jack Harrison officially joined Manchester City before being loaned to Middlesbrough. (READ)

Orlando City finalized the sale of Cyle Larin to Besiktas. (READ)

Steve Cherundolo joined the Stuttgart coaching staff. (READ)

Orlando City and the Seattle Sounders completed big midfield signings. (READ)

Edgar Castillo reflected on his time in Mexico and Jonathan Gonzalez while looking ahead to a new start with the Colorado Rapids. (READ)