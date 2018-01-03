Wednesday Kickoff: Ozil undecided on future, Dembele nears return and more

As transfer season continues, one star’s future remains up in the air with his current club while another is set to return from an injury layoff.

Mesut Ozil is reportedly still undecided on his Arsenal future as contract talks continue. (REPORT)

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele has officially been cleared to return to the first team after recovering from a three-month lay-off caused by a thigh injury. (REPORT)

Paris Saint-Germain is reportedly lining up several sales in January as the club looks to raise funds and cut salary. (REPORT)

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic confirmed that the club is interested in Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka. (REPORT)

Gabriel Jesus will officially miss four-to-six weeks with his knee injury. (REPORT)

Mexico and Tigres winger Jurgen Damm will miss the start of the Liga MX campaign after suffering burn injuries from an accident involving fireworks. (REPORT)

Huddersfield Town has signed Dutch defender Terence Kongolo on loan from Monaco. (REPORT)

TUESDAY REWIND

Sacha Kljestan has reportedly been traded to Orlando City for Carlos Rivas and Tommy Redding. (READ)

Jonathan Gonzalez says he was not contacted by U.S. Soccer ahead of the USMNT’s friendly against Portugal. (READ)

U.S. U-18 midfielder Taylor Booth is reportedly drawing interest from Bayern Munich. (READ)

The U.S. youth national teams have gathered for a massive summit camp. (READ)

USWNT midfielder Morgan Brian has signed with Lyon. (READ)