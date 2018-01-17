Wednesday Kickoff: Ronaldinho retires, Ronaldo frustrated over delay on new deal and more

While one legend called it a career, another star is left frustrated with his current club.

Ronaldinho announced his retirement from soccer. (REPORT)

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly frustrated that Real Madrid has yet to reward him with a new contract, prompting rumors of an exit from the club. (REPORT)

Arsenal players reportedly want Alexis Sanchez to leave the club as they are tired of his transfer saga. (REPORT)

Real Madrid is reportedly set to challenge Arsenal’s pursuit of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. (REPORT)

If Aubameyang were to leave, Dortmund has set sights on Chelsea forward Michay Batshuayi. (REPORT)

Inter Milan is nearing a deal to sign Barcelona’s Rafinha. (REPORT)

Chelsea is reportedly interested in Roma’s Emerson. (REPORT)

Theo Walcott reportedly passed his Everton medical. (REPORT)

TUESDAY REWIND

SBI released the latest MLS Mock Draft. (READ)

Francis Atuahene’s confidence in his playing identity has helped his surge as the MLS Draft approaches. (READ)

USMNT forward Rubio Rubin is reportedly in negotiations with MLS. (READ)

Landon Donovan insists he won’t fail at Club Leon. (READ)

Real Salt Lake re-signed Kyle Beckerman and appear close to a deal with Nick Rimando. (READ)