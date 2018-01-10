Wednesday Kickoff: Sanchez will 'add something' to Man City, Vidal focused on Bayern and more

A Premier League star dropped a major transfer hint to headline Wednesday’s news.

Kevin de Bruyne says Alexis Sanchez will “add something” to Manchester City when he signs with the club. (REPORT)

Despite rumors linking the midfielder to Chelsea, Arturo Vidal insists that he is only focused on winning trophies with Bayern Munich. (REPORT)

Olivier Giroud’s agent says the forward is “not interested” in leaving Arsenal despite interest from Turkey and China. (REPORT)

Manchester United is eyeing PSG’s Lucas Moura, but has yet to make a formal offer. (REPORT)

Napoli is working to re-sign Dries Mertens to a deal with a significantly higher release clause. (REPORT)

Raheem Sterling has opened talks with Manchester City over a new contract. (REPORT)

On-loan Manchester United midfielder Andrea Pereira is looking to stay with Valencia. (REPORT)

Anderlecht coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck says in-demand defender Leander Dendoncker would only be allowed to leave for “an insane” offer. (REPORT)

Arsenal is reportedly interested in Bordeaux winger Malcom. (REPORT)

TUESDAY REWIND

Jonathan Gonzalez confirmed his decision to represent Mexico. (READ)

Christian Ramirez is ready to seized his USMNT opportunity after years waiting for a call-up. (READ)

Wisconsin’s Chris Mueller led the NCAA in assists last year, and he’s rapidly rising up MLS Draft boards. (READ)

Josh Sargent provided an assist in his Werder Bremen U-23 debut. (READ)

The LA Galaxy finalized a deal for Perry Kitchen. (READ)