Wednesday Kickoff: UEFA Nations League draw, Pique set to sign new deal and more

The first ever UEFA Nations League groups have been revealed while January transfer season continues.

Germany, France, and the Netherlands were drawn together to headline the first ever UEFA Nations League groups. (REPORT)

Gerard Pique is set to sign a new contract with Barcelona on Monday. (REPORT)

Javier Mascherano has departed Barcelona to sign with Chinese club Hebei China Fortune. (REPORT)

Manchester City is reportedly after Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte. (REPORT)

Manchester United is reportedly targeting Juventus’ Alex Sandro for a summer move. (REPORT)

Real Betis is reportedly after Paris Saint-Germain’s Lucas, who has been told by the club that he is to move on. (REPORT)

West Ham is reportedly after Inter Milan’s Joao Mario for a loan deal. (REPORT)

Newcastle has seen a club-record bid for Feyenoord striker Nicolai Jorgensen. (REPORT)

TUESDAY REWIND

U.S. Soccer reportedly never visits Jonathan Gonzalez at home despite prior claims. (READ)

Lee Nguyen reportedly failed to turn up for the opening of Revs preseason. (READ)

Cyle Larin trained with Besiktas one day after skipping Orlando City training. (READ)

Freddy Adu is trialing with the Las Vegas Lights of the USL. (READ)

Michael Bradley is hoping for a return to the USMNT. (READ)

The Portland Timbers acquired Eryk Williamson from D.C. United. (READ)