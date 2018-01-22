Weston McKennie suffers knee injury in Schalke's draw with Hannover

Weston McKennie could be set for some time on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury.

After coming off the bench in the 63rd minute of Sunday’s match, McKennie lasted just 20 minutes before hurting his right knee. The issue came when the U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder collided with Hannover’s Felix Klaus.

Hannover went on to score the equalizing goal just two minutes later, snatching a point from Schalke.

With Leon Goretzka set to join Bayern Munich, the midfield picture looks set to open up for McKennie should the injury prove to be a minor one. Meanwhile, the club also recently experimented with the 19-year-old midfielder as a centerback during the winter break.

Schalke returns to action on Saturday against Stuttgart.