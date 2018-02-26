A look at each new kit for the 2018 MLS season

Every MLS team will debut at least one new look in 2018. From new primary kits to brand new uniforms on the road, there are plenty of new jersey options to stew over this year.

While many MLS teams have moved towards white and black options, several teams took the chance to spice things up. Each club unveiled at least one new kit heading into the 2018 season while the expansion Los Angeles FC revealed its first home and away looks.

Here’s a rundown of all the latest in MLS on-field fashion.

atlanta united

Atlanta will use a white kit with orange trim being dubbed “King Peach” this season.

CHICAGO FIRE

Chicago are spending 2018 celebrating their 20th anniversary and their new primary kit reflects that.

colorado rapids

The Rapids will introduce blue shorts this season while maintaining the familiar burgundy jerseys.

columbus crew

The Crew will remain black away from home this year, but their new kit does away with the yellow trim.

d.c. united

The new D.C. jersey features horizontal stripes and the exact latitude and longitude of their new stadium, Audi Field.

fc dallas

Dallas revamped their primary kit using the Texas state flag as inspiration.

houston dynamo

The Dynamo’s new secondary kit features tonal orange stripes to represent diversity in their city.

los angeles fc

LAFC’s primary and secondary kits are a fairly simple black and white with gold trim on both.

la galaxy

The Galaxy stuck with tradition and their famed blue sash across the front of the shirt.

minnesota united

The Looks added some vertical stripes to the gray look of their primary kit.

montreal impact

The Impact will keep the same look as last year, but this year’s shirts will include a 25th anniversary patch.

new england revolution

The Revs will feature a revamped vertical stripe on their primary shirt.

new york city fc

NYCFC introduced a dark navy blue secondary kit.

new york red bulls

The Red Bulls are going with an all-red secondary kit this year.

orlando city

Orlando City’s all-white secondary kit is being called “the Origin kit.”

philadelphia union

The Union’s new primary kit brings some horizontal stripes.

portland timbers

The Timbers are replacing their Rose City red secondary kits with an all-white look.

real salt lake

Real Salt Lake will wear blue sleeves for the first time on their new primary kit.

san jose earthquakes

The new Quakes jersey is the first in MLS to support a non-profit organization. Five percent of all sales will be donated to the Navy Seal Foundation.

seattle sounders

The Sounders revamped their traditional Rave Green with a slight camo-look.

sporting kansas city

SKC are going with a black and silver secondary kit.

toronto fc

Toronto will wear white on the road and feature the gold star above their badge for last year’s MLS Cup title.

vancouver whitecaps

The Caps new secondary kit is black with all the subtle details of their home uniform.