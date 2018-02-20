Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Christian Pulisic, Joe Corona and more

The UEFA Champions League and Europa League may take the headlines this week, but several other Americans are expected to be in action elsewhere around Europe and North America.

Christian Pulisic will look to help Borussia Dortmund advance into the Europa League Round of 16 as the German club takes a 3-2 advantage into the second leg against Atalanta.

CONCACAF Champions League play also begins this week as Joe Corona and Club America take on Saprissa, Jose Torres’ Tigres face Herediano and the group of Americans and Clut Tijuana face CD Motagua.

Omar Gonzalez returned to the Pachuca bench over the weekend in a 1-1 Liga MX draw with Guadalajara and will hope for a start on Wednesday in Copa MX action. William Yarborough and Landon Donovan will look to feature for Club Leon.

EFL Championship action continues midweek with Antonee Robinson and Bolton hosting Lynden Gooch and Sunderland.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

EUROPE

EUROPA LEAGUE

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Atalanta on Thursday.

NORTH AMERICA

CONCACAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Jose Torres and Tigres face Herediano on Tuesday.

Joe Corona and Club America face Saprissa on Wednesday.

Alejandro Guido, Fernando Arce, Michael Orozco, Rubio Rubin and Club Tijuana face CD Motagua on Wednesday.

ENGLAND

CHAMPIONSHIP

Antonee Robinson and Bolton face Lynden Gooch and Sunderland on Tuesday.

Tim Ream, Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Bristol City on Wednesday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Ipswich Town face Cardiff City on Wednesday.

GERMANY

2. BUNDESLIGA

Terrence Boyd, McKenze Gaines and Darmstadt face Kaiserslautern on Wednesday.

MEXICO

COPA MX

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Murcielagos on Tuesday.

Landon Donovan, William Yarborough and Club Leon face Cafetaleros on Tuesday.

Omar Gonzalez and Pachuca face Celaya on Wednesday.