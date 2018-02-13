Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Christian Pulisic, Omar Gonzalez and more

While one American begins a Europa League campaign, the majority of this week’s action will come from Mexico.

Christian Pulisic serves as this week’s headliner as Borussia Dortmund begins Europa League play after crashing out of the UEFA Champions League. The German powerhouse takes on Atalanta, kickstarting the Round of 32.

In Mexico, Liga MX play continues as several Americans could face off. Omar Gonzalez and Pachuca face the contingent of Americans at Club Tijuana while Landon Donovan could build off his recent Club Leon debut in a clash with Jorge Villafana’s Santos Laguna.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s action:

UEFA

EUROPA LEAGUE

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Atalanta on Thursday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Atlas on Tuesday.

Jose Torres and Tigres face Lobos BUAP on Tuesday.

Joe Corona and Club America face Morelia on Tuesday.

Jonathan Bornstein and Queretaro face Chivas de Guadalajara on Wednesday.

Jorge Villafana and Santos Laguna face Landon Donovan, William Yarbrough and Club Leon on Wednesday.

Rodrigo Lopez and Toluca face Puebla on Wednesday.

Omar Gonzalez and Pachuca face Michael Orozco, Rubio Rubin, Alejandro Guido, Fernando Arce Jr. and Club Tijuana on Thursday.