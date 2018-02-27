Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Joe Corona, Jorge Villafana and more

While the CONCACAF Champions League rolls on, several other Americans Abroad could see action in Mexico and Europe.

In CCL play, Joe Corona and Club America carry a resounding 5-1 advantage into their second leg against Saprissa while Jose Torres’ Tigres host Herediano following a 2-2 opening leg. Finally, the group of Americans at Club Tijuana nurse a 1-0 advantage as they head home to take on CD Motagua.

Copa MX play also continues this week as Jorge Villafana, Omar Gonzalez and Jonathan Bornstein could all see action.

In Europe, Jonathan Amon and Bill Hamid face Danish action while Shaq Moore’s Levante faces off with Deportivo Alaves in La Liga.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

CONCACAF

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Jose Torres and Tigres face Herediano on Tuesday.

Rubio Rubin, Michael Orozco, Alejandro Guido, Fernando Arce and Club Tijuana face CD Motagua on Tuesday.

Joe Corona and Club America face Saprissa on Wednesday.

MEXICO

COPA MX

Jonathan Bornstein and Queretaro face Morelia on Tuesday.

Jorge Villafana and Santos Laguna face Mineros de Zacatecas on Tuesday.

Omar Gonzalez and Pachuca face Atletico San Luis on Tuesday.

SPAIN

LA LIGA

Shaq Moore and Levante face Deportivo Alaves on Thursday.

DENMARK

DANISH SUPER LEAGUE

Bill Hamid and FC Midtjylland face Brondby on Thursday.

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Silkeborg on Thursday.