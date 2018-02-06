Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Weston McKennie, Matt Miazga and more

It’s a week for cup action as Americans across three countries participate in domestic tournaments.

German soccer is headlined by the DFB-Pokal, which features several Americans as the quarterfinal round kicks off. Weston McKennie’s Schalke and John Brooks’ Wolfsburg collide while Aron Johannsson’s Werder Bremen takes on Bayer Leverkusen. Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt, meanwhile, take on Mainz.

In England, Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town face a fourth-round replay against Birmingham City while Mexican soccer takes part in Copa MX action.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands sees Eredivisie play continue as Matt Miazga and Vitesse face ADO Den Haag following the defender’s goal over the weekend.

Here’s a look at this week’s action:

ENGLAND

FA CUP

Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town face Birmingham City on Tuesday.

GERMANY

DFB-POKAL

Aron Johannsson and Werder Bremen face Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Mainz on Wednesday.

Weston McKennie and Schalke face John Brooks and Wolfsburg on Wednesday.

MEXICO

COPA MX

William Yarbrough, Landon Donovan and Club Leon face Venados FC on Tuesday.

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Atletico Zacatepec on Wednesday.

Jorge Villafana and Santos Laguna face Rodrigo Lopez and Toluca on Wednesday.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Desevio Payne, Shane O’Neill and Excelsior face PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday.

Matt Miazga and Vitesse face ADO Den Haag on Thursday.