Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Cameron Carter-Vickers, Christian Pulisic, and more

Two young Americans could go head-to-head over the weekend as one team battles for a playoff spot while another looks to fight off relegation.

In the very competitive EFL Championship, Ipswich Town is fighting for a place in the playoffs Cameron Carter-Vickers will travel to Sunderland this Saturday, being favorites to claim three points. Lynden Gooch will hope for some minutes for the Black Cats, as they try and get out of the bottom three. A pair of American defenders will do battle in England’s second-tier as well with Tim Ream and Fulham hosting Eric Lichaj and Nottingham Forest.

Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund travel to FC Koln on Friday while Bobby Wood and Hamburg host Hannover. Matt Miazga and Vitesse Arnhem kick off the 21st round in the Eredivisie with a home date against FC Groningen. Kenny Saief’s start at Anderlecht has been a positive one and the Belgian side will hope for another win, this time against Mechelen.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town face Manchester United on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and Stoke City face Emerson Hyndman and AFC Bournemouth on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Crystal Palace on Sunday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Antonee Robinson and Bolton face Bristol City on Friday.

Tim Ream, Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Eric Lichaj and Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Ipswich Town face Lynden Gooch and Sunderland on Saturday.

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Koln on Friday.

Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin face Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Caleb Stanko and Freiburg face Bayer Levekusen on Saturday.

Aron Johansson and Werder Bremen face Schalke on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Stuttgart on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Augsburg on Sunday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Hannover on sunday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Jerome Kiesewetter and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Andrew Wooten, Haji Wright and Sandhausen on Friday.

Alfredo Morales and Ingolstadt face Julian Green and Greuther Furth on Saturday.

Mael Corboz and MSV Duisberg face McKinze Gaines, Terrence Boyd and Darmstadt on Saturday.

FRANCE

LIGUE 2

Maki Tall and Tours face Quentin Westberg and Auxerre on Friday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Reims face Brest on Monday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Alejandro Guido, Fernando Arce, Michael Orozco, Rubio Rubin and Club Tijuana face Jorge Villafana, Ventura Alvarado and Santos Laguna on Saturday.

Jonathan Bornstein and Queretaro face Veracruz on Friday.

Omar Gonzalez and Pachuca face Morelia on Saturday.

William Yarborough, Landon Donovan and Club Leon face Monterrey on Saturday.

Joe Corona and Club America face Lobos on Saturday.

Jose Torres and Tigres face Pumas on Sunday.

SPAIN

LA LIGA

Shaq Moore and Levante face Real Madrid on Saturday.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Matt Miazga and Vitesse face FC Groningen on Friday.

Desevio Payne, Shane O’Neill and Excelsior face FC Utrecht on Sunday.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich and Telstar face FC Den Bosch on Friday.

BELGIUM

JUPILER PRO LEAGUE

Erik Palmer-Brown and KV Kortrijk face Sint-Truden on Saturday.

Juan Torres and Lokeren face Standard Liege on Sunday.

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Mechelen on Sunday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Charleroi on Sunday.

PORTUGAL

PORTUGUESE LIGA

Keaton Parks and Benfica face Rio Ave on Saturday.