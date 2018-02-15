Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Danny Williams, Christian Pulisic, and more

Huddersfield Town have had their ups and downs in the Premier League this season, but will look for a huge upset at home in the FA Cup fifth round this weekend.

Danny Williams will hope for a start at John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday as the Terriers host Manchester United. Williams has 20 appearances for the club in all competitions, including a goal back in the third round at Bolton. Five Americans will look for playing time on Saturday in England’s second tier, with Eric Lichaj, Tim Ream, and Antonee Robinson all expected to start. Lynden Gooch and Luca De La Torre are also available for their respective clubs.

Elsewhere, Caleb Stanko and Aron Johannsson could go head to head in Bundesliga play on Saturday, while Bobby Wood and Hamburg hosts Bayer Leverkusen. Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund travel to rivals Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday looking for another league win. William Yarborough and Landon Donovan will lead Club Leon in a home Liga MX clash with Queretaro on Saturday, while Jorge Villafana and Santos Laguna travel to Toluca on Sunday.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

ENGLAND

FA CUP

Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town face Manchester United on Saturday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Antonee Robinson and Bolton face QPR on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj and Nottingham Forest face Burton Albion on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Brentford on Saturday.

Tim Ream, Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Aston Villa on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Ipswich Town face Norwich City on Sunday.

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin face FSV Mainz on Friday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Caleb Stanko and Freiburg face Aron Johannsson and Werder Bremen on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face RB Leipzig on Monday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Haji Wright, Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen face Kaiserslautern on Friday.

Alfredo Morales and Ingolstadt face St. Pauli on Saturday.

McKinze Gaines, Terrence Boyd and Darmstadt face Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.

Jerome Kiesewetter and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Julian Green and Greuther Furth on Saturday.

FRANCE

LIGUE 2

Maki Tall and Tours face Nimes on Friday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Reims face Ajaccio on Friday.

Quentin Westberg and Auxerre face Lorient on Saturday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Alejandro Guido, Fernando Arce, Michael Orozco, Rubio Rubin and Club Tijuana face Pumas on Saturday.

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Monterrey on Saturday.

Omar Gonzalez and Pachuca face Guadalajara on Saturday.

William Yarborough, Landon Donovan and Club Leon face Puebla on Saturday.

Jose Torres and Tigres face Atlas on Saturday.

Jorge Villafana and Santos Laguna face Toluca on Sunday.

Joe Corona and Club America face Veracruz on Sunday.

SPAIN

LA LIGA

Shaq Moore and Levante face Real Sociedad on Sunday.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Matt Miazga and Vitesse Arnhem face Desevio Payne, Shane O’Neill and Excelsior on Saturday.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich and Telstar face Fortuna Sittard on Friday.

BELGIUM

JUPILER PRO LEAGUE

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Sint-Truiden on Friday.

Erik Palmer-Brown and KV Kortrijk face Juan Torres and Lokeren on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Genk on Saturday.

DENMARK

SUPERLIAGEN

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Odense on Friday.

Bill Hamid and Midtjylland face FC Kobenhaven on Sunday.

Michael Lansing and Aalborg face Brondby on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi and Hobro face Randers FC on Sunday.

PORTUGAL

PORTUGUESE LIGA

Keaton Parks and Benfica face Boavista on Saturday.